Automatic checking of products in the Market (questions and suggestions) - page 7
Out of array on line 387 character 30. That's what it says. You have to check the array.
I got what it says. But this is VWAP. How could it be outside the array?
Moreover, I took the eurodollar and applied my VWAP to this very date. And everything draws fine.
Again not quite clear, if the TF is H1, what is this time - 00:00:30? Where did the seconds come from?
Now it's been running validation for an hour and nothing at all. No cancellation, nothing...
The script works, I use it - what's the problem?
You make a script and put it in the indicators section?
Well, I just call any code a script for the sake of simplicity. This is definitely an indicator. VWAP.