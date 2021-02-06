Automatic checking of products in the Market (questions and suggestions) - page 4
How to solve the problem ?
You do not do the minimum lot check. It will be your fault. Explore the article:What checks does a trading robot have to pass before it is published in the Marketplace?
Checking for the minimum lot works correctly, here the thing is that the order with a lot of 2000.00 will not open if the balance is 10 000$ and the leverage is 1:100.
So I'm saying that you yourself are doing the checks wrong and allowing a trade order to be sent with these input parameters. Do the checks. Read the article.
The problem is that the EA cannot open an order because it does not have enough balance for lot 2000.
If there is not a single order then the product is not accepted in Market.
Messages:
Do you understand the difference between "not checking and allowing a trade order to be sent" and "can't open anything"?
Yes.
Do you output any message ("so-and-so - but no position can be opened") BETWEEN sending a trade order?
I don't understand what you mean ?
Well now I've hit that validator too.
I update UTILITY, in which I only changed the size of the array.
The validator writes that there are no transactions and notes that it is Expert. How do I understand it? Accordingly it does not allow to update it.
The check for the minimum lot works correctly, the thing is that an order with a lot of 2000.00 will not open if the balance is 10 000$ and the leverage is 1:100.
To open a 2,000 lot, the balance needs to be ten times higher and the leverage needs to be higher as well.
This has now been fixed.