Once again. The product description clearly states.
Warning! The indicator works only on the symbols with the real (exchange) volume on the centralized markets.
The machine tests the indicator only on currency pairs (EURUSD, H1 (netting); XAUUSD, D1 (netting); GBPUSD, M30 (netting); EURUSD, M1 (netting)). The indicator does not work there, and should not by definition (it needs the real tick volumes from the exchange). The indicator checks at what instrument it is running and, if the instrument is not suitable, it generates a message in the log and removes itself from the chart. Everything is clear and correct.
make a stub in case the real volumes are 0 (as in all forex), count the indicator differently to pass the test, and on the screen make a huge red sign "NOT FOR CASINO".
For non exchange symbols use tick volumes. It will pass the check, and it will work everywhere. I understand that the tick volumes on forex are = real volumes, and the indicator will not show what it was planned, but ... You will pass the test, and the description clearly states on which volumes the indicator will work correctly.
An indicator for an exchange. It needs real exchange volume and tick history. I do not see the point in adding crutches to it to pass the "stupid machine" test.
All messages are displayed in the language of the terminal (Russian or English). I took that into account. Here I post in Russian, to make it clearer :)
Take a broader view of the world. You think you are the centre of the universe - and you will be left by the wayside in the end.
Is it so hard to introduce a variable for the type of account - netting or hedging? And depending on that, calculate on the right ticks?
Are you a programmer or what? Every time you encounter a limitation or development environment bug, do you wait for it to be fixed?
Vladimir, this is a cluster exchange indicator of real volumes. It is not difficult to enter a variable, but it will show the weather on the moon, and this is not its task :)
I am a trader and I write cluster indicators, first of all, for myself. I've been using them successfully for a long time. If the formal rules of Market are higher than common sense, I will not lose anything from this :)
Hello,
I have this problem, the product does not pass the automatic verification in the marketplace: product: ***
The reason for this error is the lack of orders.
I added a print to check the information for EURUSD, in order to see what information the SymbolInfoDouble function gives out:
The reason why orders are not opened is: minimum lot 2000 and balance 10000, at these figures the order will never open because there is not enough free margin.
How to solve this problem ?