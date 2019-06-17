Options - page 5
Sketched out an indicator for calculating the theoretical price of an option.
Not sure if all formulas are correct. Who knows the maths, please check it.
Of course the spread has to be taken into account.
You could also test at a theoretical price, but that would be very crude. All the same, supply and demand may not exist in the real market.
Therefore, for accurate testing that is close to the real, we need the entire history of quotes with all the strikes and holes.
Historical volatility can also be twisted into a smile, you have to think about it.
If you can twist it realistically, let me know, I think it will be useful to all.)
The formulas:
It's on sharpe if anything.
Question!
Can a "delta hedgerow" make money?
I have already formed my own opinion on this matter, I have already tested it.
But I would like to hear opinions on this matter, perhaps I am mistaken.
Option graph in MT5 RealTime
How did you get it?
I join the question
It's obvious.
Quotes from Quickquotes, MT5 has a custom symbol that downloads these quotes.
So that's the question, how to make such a bridge, which would be automatically loaded in real time?
Useless crutch...
After that you still have to write a bunch of classes for option mathematics