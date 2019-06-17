Options - page 2
Glitchy resource, nothing works
It used to work fine (it's been a long time since I went there)
Maybe I'm doing something wrong?
Here, it doesn't show anything:
What am I doing wrong?
It says "Install flash player version 8 or higher" :)
It was installed, but got blocked for some reason.
Unlocked it, but it still doesn't show anything(, glitchy service:
Create a portfolio (you're like a baby :) )
again it doesn't show anything(
О!
It's here.)
I told you it was glitchy,
So what do I need to do to make the options work in MT5?
As far as I understand it doesn't depend on users) it seems brokers have to prescribe everything...