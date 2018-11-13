Selection criteria in the Marketplace - page 7

Vladimir Baskakov:
You just do not understand what a robot is. I already told you, turn it on and forget about it, withdraw money a year later. And you told me about manual trading. When equity is higher than the starting amount and the balance is lower it's a losing TS. Both balance and funds should go up

I don't understand what a robot is? )))) Funny))) There is no difference - manual trading or algotrading. Equity is your money at the moment. The balance, if it is not equal to equity, is an ethereal value that has no practical value. If you don't understand this, study the math before you start trading. I do not know how to explain it better, therefore I believe any further discussion is pointless. I am sorry, if something is wrong.

I don't understand what a robot is? )))) Funny))) There is no difference - manual trading or algotrading. Equity is your money at the moment. The balance, if it is not equal to equity, is an ethereal value that has no practical value. If you don't understand this, study the math before you start trading. I do not know how to explain it better, therefore I believe any further discussion is pointless. I apologize if something is wrong.

Yes, the balance is an ethereal value for you, I won't argue.
 
Yes, balance is an ethereal value for you, I won't argue.

OK, well, your view on the importance of balance - equity ? By the way, I didn't say that the balance is lower than the start, the equity is higher) But still, why is the system a drain in this situation? Argue.

OK, well, your view on the importance of balance - equity ? By the way, I didn't say that the balance is lower than the start, the equity is higher) But still, why is the system a drain in this situation? Argue.

In my opinion, it's better when the balance goes up, even ahead of equity. The balance sheet is like a money-box and funds are a turnover.
 
In my opinion, it is better when the balance is growing, even ahead of equity. The balance sheet is like a money-box and the equity is a turnover.

You don't understand what balance is and what equity is at all. If you have at least one position in the market, you can forget about the balance - it's the funds that matter.

If you have at least one position in the market, you can forget about the balance - it's the funds that matter. a lot of balance)


If you have at least one position in the market, you can forget about the balance - it's the funds that matter.


Anyone can give us a lot of examples, I will not argue
Everyone can give you lots of examples, I am not going to argue.

How about this:

if there are no positions in the market - balance = funds (equity, but let's do it in Russian)))

if there is a position(s) - if funds are above the balance, it is a potential profit. at the moment of closing the position(s), the balance will rise to the equity value.

If there is position(s) - if funds are below the balance, it is a potential loss (drawdown). at the moment of closing the position(s), the balance will drop to equity.

is it clearer?

Balance, when you have an open position, is the past that you can never go back to.

You can only be proud of the balance if you are not trading!

How about this:

if there are no positions in the market - balance = funds (equity, but let's do it in Russian)))

if there is a position(s) - if funds are above the balance, it is a potential profit. at the moment of closing the position(s), the balance will rise to the equity value.

If there is position(s) - if funds are below the balance, it is a potential loss (drawdown). at the moment of closing the position(s), the balance will drop to equity.

is this clearer?

And then the equity goes up, but the balance doesn't. And in one moment, the equity flies to the balance. This tells us that the TS is unstable and will lose money in the long run.
 
And then the equity goes up, but the balance doesn't. And in one moment, the equity goes to the balance.
Give me one example.
Show me one example.
The computer is far away, try it on a standard masda
