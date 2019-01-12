[SERVICE DESK] Error in getting the time of the senior TF in the timer! - page 13
Read point 1.
To get the opening time of the bar the timer is of no use at all, and any other data, if not from another symbol different from the chart. If it is not related to a symbol different from the current chart, but to another TF of the current symbol, it is interesting. It will not update until the new data arrive. But all your work is based on the current symbol. So do not bother with the timer. The rest as such is chewed over several times. The topic went in a circle.
Mate, you obviously don't understand what's going on here. It's not about the timer anymore, forget it. The timer refers to my real problem. The problem now is the error in the data being received. Point 1, which I advised you to read, says that in the presence of IsConnected(), the indicator will connect to the server only on the second event OnCalculate(). So your previous advice is useless.
Have you checked it experimentally? I advise to check it. So restart the terminal with the test.
And what do you see?
On the first pass, if there is a connection to the server, everything works.
Who in their right mind and mind tests when the market is not working?
And yes, I have tested it empirically, which is what I wrote about.
This has nothing to do with whether the market is working or not. The indicator has run and its analysis has begun. The result of the first pass is in the commentary. You said
You should read it - it's about the fact that if IsConnected() is present, the indicator will connect to the server only on the second event OnCalculate(). So your previous advice is useless.
Yeah. All right. Now turn off the terminal with this indicator installed on the chart and run it again.
So this chart
was made just a few minutes before it was first published. That is, today. And it was after restarting the terminal.
The connection with the server is established at the weekend as well. The same balance to check, can get the latest data, if it was disconnected before the session was closed.
I'm getting a result:And your code does not show any comments when loading.
Well, it's possible. My server sometimes goes down for maintenance on Sunday, but not for long. It may be one of the reasons for no connection.
It may be another reason why terminal can't connect to server before indicator starts.
My terminal connects immediately.
Then make it simple: load my indicator with your edits on the chart now. Turn off the terminal. Turn it back on on Monday and see the result. Further discussion is useless.