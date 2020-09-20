Multicurrency - multitime advisor - page 2

Andrey Barinov:

Thank you. Point me in the direction of Spy.ex5 (preferably .mq5)

You can find it in the same thread:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Analysis of test results and optimization in MetaTrader 5 strategy tester

fxsaber, 2018.01.28 12:25

Indicator

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_plots 0

input long Chart = 0; // идентификатор графика-получателя события
input int Index = 0;

int OnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int, const double &[] )
{
  if (prev_calculated)
    EventChartCustom(Chart, 0, Index, 0, NULL);
  
  return(rates_total);
}

Anatoly, I've written to you in person
 
Tango_X:
Anatoliy, I wrote to you in person

Answered there.

 
Anatoli Kazharski:

So there's an indicator in the same thread too:


Thank you!

 
If someone can add multitimes to this EA and make it work properly, I'm willing to pay.
 
Tango_X:
If someone is able to add multitiming to this EA and it will work properly - I'm ready to pay.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Обработчик событий на графиках                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // Идентификатор события
                  const long &lparam,   // Параметр события типа long
                  const double &dparam, // Параметр события типа double
                  const string &sparam) // Параметр события типа string
  {
//--- Если это пользовательское событие
   if(id>=CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Выйти, если запрещено торговать
      if(CheckTradingPermission()>0)
         return;
      //--- Если было событие "тик"
      if(lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK)
        {
         //--- Проверяет сигналы и торгует по ним
         CheckSignalsAndTrade();
         return;
        }
     }
  }

add more events listed in spy

 //--- Если было событие "тик"
      if(lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK)
CHARTEVENT_TICK заменить на M1-M5 и т.д. по списку


I think there was something wrong withCheckTradingPermission too

 
Fast528:

add more events listed in spy

 //--- Если было событие "тик"
      if(lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK)
CHARTEVENT_TICK заменить на M1-M5 и т.д. по списку

Why add M1-M5 etc.? Ticks are independent of time... I.e. if there was a tick, it was on all times, right? If you track a new bar, then it's different...

 

the "all ticks" mode is the most expensive way, if you are not a scalper and open on a new bar, there is no point in running all the ticks on the code

it also allows you to get away from the current chart

 

Hello! Actually the question is in the picture, I can't understand what's wrong. The Expert Advisor is multitime and multisymbol, but only USDCHF.m with one-minute period is selected in order not to clutter it with signals. Please understand the question and help, because I am stumped!


Example taken from here https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/648



Files:
TestExpert.mq5  14 kb
adxcrossing.mq5  7 kb
eventsspy.ex5  16 kb
 
Does anyone know another way to get a signal from an indicator from all periods and multiple currency pairs in EXPERT?
