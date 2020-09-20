Multicurrency - multitime advisor - page 2
Thank you. Point me in the direction of Spy.ex5 (preferably .mq5)
You can find it in the same thread:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Analysis of test results and optimization in MetaTrader 5 strategy tester
fxsaber, 2018.01.28 12:25
Indicator
...
Anatoliy, I wrote to you in person
Answered there.
So there's an indicator in the same thread too:
Thank you!
If someone is able to add multitiming to this EA and it will work properly - I'm ready to pay.
add more events listed in spy
I think there was something wrong withCheckTradingPermission too
add more events listed in spy
Why add M1-M5 etc.? Ticks are independent of time... I.e. if there was a tick, it was on all times, right? If you track a new bar, then it's different...
the "all ticks" mode is the most expensive way, if you are not a scalper and open on a new bar, there is no point in running all the ticks on the code
it also allows you to get away from the current chart
Hello! Actually the question is in the picture, I can't understand what's wrong. The Expert Advisor is multitime and multisymbol, but only USDCHF.m with one-minute period is selected in order not to clutter it with signals. Please understand the question and help, because I am stumped!
Example taken from here https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/648