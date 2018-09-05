How do you improve signal reliability by all five? - page 5
Of course not, who would doubt it, there is no real Equity on my signal - so it is worthless, according to my own beliefs.
And what difference does it make to say that "the only true indicator of the signal is the real Equity in its account"?
The only true indicator is the cache withdrawn, cumulatively for the entire period of operation of the TS.This is the integral quality indicator that truly reflects the performance of the TS.
Georgiy Merts:
...most of the profits should be used to grow the deposit
Besides, you can grow your balance up to a certain limit, above which you should withdraw your profit to cash.
There is always the risk of the brokerage company going bankrupt. In this case, all that you have on your balance (grown with exorbitant effort ;))) -- ...goes out the window. You may not have encountered it, you are not familiar with it. I have experienced it on my own skin :)). I know what I'm talking about.
Anyway, all your wishful thinking has no practical basis. And no logical reason either.
The only true indicator is the cache withdrawn, cumulatively over the whole period of the TC.This is the integral quality indicator that really reflects the performance of the TS.
What's that got to do with knowing the future?
I don't know what this ISP thinks of his signal. Let him think whatever he wants. Whatever he thinks or dreams, in the end, the result of his work is cache, which is not virtual, but real, physically tangible, payment instrument.
However, you are unwilling to come out of your corridor of incomprehension. That's why all arguments are like peas in a pod...
If you know the future, can't you take maximum profit?
But you don't know the future. And you don't know how much cash will be withdrawn either. That's why all this talk about "real cache withdrawn" is an empty phrase. The cache hasn't been withdrawn yet. And you do not know whether it will be withdrawn or not. And the signal needs to be evaluated now. How do you propose to evaluate it?
The right way, as suggested above, is with the available recovers. However, this very recovery does not show the main thing - what the ISP itself thinks about its signal, which in my opinion is the most informative indicator. You are not interested in it, so don't look at it. I, on the other hand, am most interested in it. Only the Provider knows exactly how his TS works, and how much he trusts it. That is why I believe that it is what the provider thinks about his signal and the actual Equity in this account that shows the reliability of the signal the best.
If you know the future, can't you make the most of it?
But you don't know the future. And you also don't know how much cache will be withdrawn. So all this talk about "real cache withdrawn" is a hollow talking point. The cache hasn't been withdrawn yet. And you do not know whether it will be withdrawn or not. And the signal needs to be evaluated now. How do you propose we evaluate it?
Correctly suggested above - by the available recovers. However, this very recovery does not show the main thing - what the ISP itself thinks about its signal, which is, in my opinion, the most informative indicator. You are not interested in it, so don't look at it. I, on the other hand, am most interested in it. Only the Provider knows exactly how his TS works, and how much he trusts it. That is why I believe that it is what the provider thinks about his signal and the real Equity in this account that shows the reliability of the signal the best.
Impenetrability... there's nothing more to talk about.
Cheers.
Yeah, if there's no argument, there's nothing else to talk about...
I think the most important criterion for reliability is the Recovery Factor - the ratio of net profit to maximum drawdown.
The PV is a very important indicator, but the evenness of profit distribution over time is also very important. Otherwise, an account with a balance/equity chart like this could technically be in 1st place because it has infinite FS.
FS is a very important indicator, but the evenness of profit distribution over time is also very important. Otherwise, an account with a balance/equity chart like this could technically be in 1st place as it has infinite FS.
Moreover, there is a typical "black swan" problem - if we do not have a single losing trade - then the recovery will be infinite, but that does not mean that the TS is good. "Reversers" guarantee it.