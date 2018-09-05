How do you improve signal reliability by all five? - page 6
Moreover, there is a typical "black swan" problem here - if we don't have a single losing trade - then the recovers will equal infinity, but that does not mean that the TS is good. "Reversers" guarantee it.
The martingale system is a typical "break-even" system ... Why do you think about break-even trading, when you've never managed to develop such a strategy ...?
I think the most important criterion for reliability is the Recovery Factor - the ratio of net profit to maximum drawdown.
I kept it at 0 for three years.
good or bad?
Well, that's what I mean - a martingale does not produce a single losing trade... Unless it runs into a trend "against the grain".
Bad, of course. zero recuperation means that you have had no profit.
so did the losses.
What the hell is a recovery? Is there really no Russian equivalent of this word?
It was you who didn't keep it at zero, but failed to calculate the FS. Were you unable to determine the maximum drawdown? I don't believe in trading without drawdown.
FS is a very important indicator, but the evenness of profit distribution over time is also very important. Otherwise, an account with a balance/equity chart like this could technically be in 1st place because it has infinite FS.
I do not believe in the TS without drawdown, when you open the first position, the account is always in drawdown, further - more. Therefore, FS can never be infinite.