1C programming or C# (or what else?)? - page 6
As a practitioner, what can you say about the demand for 1C abroad? They say that 1C is trying to enter the European market?
I can give a detailed answer - 1C is outside the Russian Federation, and in Europe and in Asia and Africa (UAE), but it is little in demand there - the reason - there the whole account is usually kept in SAP (this is an advanced analogue of 1C, with which long ago was "plizzaned" and created the platform 1C). In the Russian Federation, there are also companies that keep records in SAP, but there are few of them, mostly those companies that have the head organization located in Europe, for example in our city plant Heiniken, they have SAP. There is also a problem with SAP in the Russian Federation - the price of a specialist is several times higher, because there are no specialists, they are not trained anywhere in the Russian Federation (in universities), so there is a great demand for them. In essence, they have a limited assignment: you have to travel around the regions and work on projects for a couple of months at quite a high salary. A couple of years ago, I spoke to a SAP specialist on the train, and he was making 300+ roubles a month at the time.
As far as I know, 1C has an English dialect, but it is not widespread.
in 1C you can write both in russian and in english - the compiler understands "if" or "if" equally well. That's not the point, you can write in English or in Russian. The point is that ALL standard functionality (all modules) in all 1s are written in Russian. And even if you write in English, you'll come across Russian code all the same. Below is an example of code in 1c. Both the first and the second functions are equivalent for the compiler.
To be objective, the work of a 1C programmer on the staff of a medium-sized firm is a freeloader,
I don't agree with you - I work for a company that has 100+ employees and everyone works in 1C, we have implemented all in 1C that in no way relates to accounting - we have 1C sends SMS to customers (200 per day), communicates with ip telephony and can make it do outgoing calls, organized interaction between security with all departments, lawyers, etc., all absolutely all internal paperwork is in 1C. She even keeps track of the insurance period of the cars she has bought. And my director is well aware of 1C capabilities and has the task to automate processes of all the people in the company. And the fact that it's a freebie is absolutely not the case. There is a lot of work. But a lot of work came about sooner or later after the director assessed all the capabilities of the programme and that it could really save a lot of users' time.
So is working as a 1C programmer bad or good?
That's how I write below, that it depends on the customer's knowledge of the potential of the software product!
On the other hand, stupidly sitting in an office would be boring.
And, I think management understand that without you specifically, they risk serious problems due to over-automated business processes. Therefore, you could periodically hint at the need for a pay rise.
And my director is well aware of the potential of 1C and has been bombarded with tasks to automate the processes of all the people in the company.
Artificial intelligence + a couple of robots and humans won't be needed at all.
That is, programming is like a tool against the block - the number of fleas is dropping, as is the need for a tool against them.
This is not the case with business.
I am a 1C person. So I can only write about this opportunity. In my opinion, learning 1C in six months is not realistic. At least a year. Skills in MQL will help at least. Unless you already know how to build algorithms. 1C uses its own built-in language based on C++. But this language is heavily modified for the platform. Object orientation is inherent in the platform and has a small, rigidly defined range. On the plus side, I would like to mention the fully Russian programming language, which speeds up learning. But in 1C is not enough to know the language and know how to program. Much greater value has a knowledge of the basic configurations and standard libraries. Very rarely do you need to program something new in 1C. In the vast majority of cases you need to reconfigure the standard configurations, troubleshoot users, teach the program, update it, and perform other service functions. And learning all this takes time. Plus, it is highly desirable to be trained in a franchisee company, side by side with other programmers, otherwise it is almost impossible. To some extent, 1C programmers are not called real programmers. Not much knowledge of standard programming languages is required, but more knowledge of the configuration itself, the features of its operation and correct configuration.
Here we come to another difficulty of working with 1C. Programmer 1C-nik must have a fairly broad knowledge in different areas.
- Must have skills in system administration and knowledge of the OS, hardware.
- Know, at least at an entry level, accounting. My friend, when he started to study 1C, took accounting courses.
- Have economic knowledge and understand peculiarities of a client's business. And different businesses.
- be able to integrate 1C with different external systems: trade equipment, unloading to different data formats (for example, unloading to Excel will require knowledge of the basics of VBA), interaction with tax data systems, etc.
How much a programmer gets in Moscow and St. Petersburg, I do not know. In the province of a good salary 1C-nik (with experience of 3 years) in the region 50 000. Further growth, mainly one - the creation of its own firm-franchisee. This, on the one hand, is not difficult, on the other - has a lot of nuances. There is, however, another option - is to go into a related field, where there is not much competition, but very much needed specific knowledge. For example, programming PDAs for integration with 1C or 1C-bitrix for interaction with the Internet.
And, of course, 1C is a licensed program, the licenses for which are very strictly controlled. This, too, is a separate topic.
50,000 in the region over 150,000 freelancing and outsourcing in general there is more
