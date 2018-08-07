How much money can you make? - page 3

www_10:

5% a day for forex is very low...)

Let the initial balance be $10. If you regularly make 5% every working day, then

for 1 month (20 days) balance will be $27

for 6 months (120 days) balance will be $3,489.

in 12 months (240 p.days) balance will be $1217396



But"this is very little...)"

;)))))
 
You give 5% a minute and buy Mars. Somebody has to buy it.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Like a report to the tax office. Every month it's the same topic.


This is a monthly test for newcomers from the tax office.
 
When I talk to people far from stock trading all ask the same question, but how much money can be made there?

Who answers it, tell me about it, suggest it...)

10 quid a day) Well it's my answer to all who ask, usually such a question sounds just like "Good morning," about the same answer I give them)

 

It's all bullshit) you can really make money, but you can get old before it comes to that))

but the coolest thing is financial independence...

but the chances in the long run are slim to none...

 
Not enough... well, then go to work, they pay more)). And why forex in particular? Is it something special? Volatility there is many times lower than in a fund, for example.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

minus infinity is plus infinity.

and this happens when there are more hours worked than paid.

)))) valuable clarification

 
And the last one will be the first)))

In programming it's called a ring-buffer ))

 
Maxim Romanov:

Not enough... well, then go to work, it pays more). And why forex in particular? Is it something special? Its volatility is several times lower than that of a fund, for instance.

Well, in terms of volatility all overtake crypto, and it even exists in MT4, in the form of indexes or more often CFD.

 
Since when? It has always been the other way round.

