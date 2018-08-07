How much money can you make? - page 4
Let the starting balance be $10. If you regularly make 5% every working day, then
in 1 month (20 days), the balance will be $27
in 6 months (120 p.days) balance will be $3,489.
in 12 months (240 p.days) balance will be $1217396
But"this is very little...)");)))))
Oleg, you are arguing with believers again. Believers do not count, they just BELIEVE ))
I'm not arguing, Lyosha. I am strengthening them in their faith! ;)))
Of course it's not enough, for 1217396$ you can hardly buy anything these days))))
Since when? It's always been the other way round.
It's never been the other way round, how do you know that? Have you ever opened a stock? Russian or American stocks, for example. For paper, 30% is nothing, or even 50%. Currencies do not move that much, currencies of normal countries. Crypto is the most volatile right now, Alexei wrote it correctly, but it is not a currency.
By fire and sword? In the Middle Ages Europeans burned a lot of beautiful women, now there are few beautiful women on the streets, not like here or in Ukraine)). Just do not fight with girls.
Come on, you can have a good drink!
I was once specifically interested in the returns and conditions on the commodity, stock and currency markets. I gave preference to the currency one. I don't want to get into crypto at all!