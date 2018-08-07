How much money can you make? - page 4

New comment
 
Олег avtomat:

Let the starting balance be $10. If you regularly make 5% every working day, then

in 1 month (20 days), the balance will be $27

in 6 months (120 p.days) balance will be $3,489.

in 12 months (240 p.days) balance will be $1217396



But"this is very little...)")

;)))))

Oleg, you are arguing with believers again. Believers do not count, they just BELIEVE ))

[Deleted]  
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Oleg, you are arguing with believers again. Believers don't count, they just BELIEVE ))

I'm not arguing, Lyosha. I am strengthening them in their faith! ;)))

 
May be of use to anyone
Сложный процент
Сложный процент
  • wpcalc.com
Сложные проценты – начисление процентов в банковском депозите, при котором по окончании каждого периода начисленные проценты становятся основной суммой. Таким образом, в следующем периоде проценты...
 
Олег avtomat:

Let the starting balance be $10. If you regularly make 5% every working day, then

in 1 month (20 days), the balance will be $27

in 6 months (120 p.days) balance will be $3,489.

in 12 months (240 p.days) balance will be $1217396



But"this is very little...)"

;)))))

Of course it's not enough, for 1217396$ you can hardly buy anything these days))))

 
 
aleger:

Since when? It's always been the other way round.

It's never been the other way round, how do you know that? Have you ever opened a stock? Russian or American stocks, for example. For paper, 30% is nothing, or even 50%. Currencies do not move that much, currencies of normal countries. Crypto is the most volatile right now, Alexei wrote it correctly, but it is not a currency.

 
Олег avtomat:

I'm not arguing, Lyosha. I'm strengthening their faith! ;)))

By fire and sword? In the Middle Ages Europeans burned a lot of beautiful women, now there are few beautiful women on the streets, not like here or in Ukraine)). Just do not fight with girls.

 
www_10:

Of course it's not much, for $1217396 you can hardly buy anything these days))))

Come on, you can have a good drink!

 
www_10:

Of course not much, for $1217396 you can hardly buy anything these days)))

Enough for a helicopter.
 
Maxim Romanov:

I've never done that, how do you know that? Have you ever opened a stock? Russian or American stocks, for example. For paper, a 30% move is a no-brainer, or even 50%. Currencies do not move that much, currencies of normal countries. Crypto is the most volatile now, Alexei wrote it correctly, but it is not a currency.

I was once specifically interested in the returns and conditions on the commodity, stock and currency markets. I gave preference to the currency one. I don't want to get into crypto at all!


1234567
New comment