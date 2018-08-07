Subscription to OnBookEvent sometimes falls off - is there such a thing? - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Tomorrow I'll check the magic power of your code... in the meantime I'd like to hear your opinion on whether function of opening/closing of a cup may be combined with function of subscription/unsubscription to/from events in this cup or they should be separated
In the case of tumblers, this cannot be done, due to the peculiarities of receiving tumblers by FORTS Plaza II gateway
I'm sure this is the reason for the error.
I've never had an invalid_book_transaction error, so it's different.
If you do what you write on the same symbol, Naturally the subscription will be destroyed by that symbol in the same terminal!
And this is correct.
What's so right about it? One program knocks out the other. Imagine that the Expert Advisor set a timer for itself, while Vasya Pupkin disabled the timer in his neighboring script. KOLOSSAL.
I've never had an invalid_book_transaction error, so it's different.
Let's wait for the new build.
What's the right thing to do? One program knocks out the other. Imagine that the Expert Advisor set a timer for itself, and Vasya Pupkin disabled this timer in his neighbouring script. FALSE.
Use the subscription properly, and you won't need Vasya Pupkin.
I have 82 EAs running in two terminals (real) on one computer and have NEVER had the problem you describe.
Added
I am talking about enabling/disabling the subscription to the bet.
Two lines of code:
Here is an example
Code
Result
Use your subscription properly and you won't need a Papkin.
I have 82 EAs running in two terminals (real) on the same computer and have NEVER had the problem you describe.
Added
I am talking about enabling/disabling the subscription to the bet.
Two lines of code:
Firstly, there seems to be a mistake here?
It should be like this:
or
And secondly, what is this check for anyway? If the subscription in this EA is not connected, will it remove someone else's?
First of all, there seems to be a mistake here?
It should be like this:
or
And secondly, why this check at all? If the subscription in this EA is not connected, will it remove someone else's?
Thank you, it really is a typo.
There is a subscription counter for the symbol.
There is a symbol subscription counter.
Can you elaborate on how it is organised?
Can you elaborate on how it's organised?
I'm not a developer, but I think that when MarketBookAdd() is called, the subscription counter on the symbol increases,
accordingly, when MakerBookRelease() is called, it decreases and the subscription is stopped if the counter is zero.
I'm not a developer, but I think that when MarketBookAdd() is called, the subscription counter on the character increases,
accordingly when you call MakerBookRelease() it decreases and stops subscribing if the counter is zero.
I'd like a comment from the developers, because there's nothing in the documentation about this.