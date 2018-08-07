Subscription to OnBookEvent sometimes falls off - is there such a thing? - page 5

A100:
Tomorrow I'll check the magic power of your code... in the meantime I'd like to hear your opinion on whether function of opening/closing of a cup may be combined with function of subscription/unsubscription to/from events in this cup or they should be separated

In the case of tumblers, this cannot be done, due to the peculiarities of receiving tumblers by FORTS Plaza II gateway

 
I'm sure this is the reason for the error.

I've never had an invalid_book_transaction error, so it's different.

 
If you do what you write on the same symbol, Naturally the subscription will be destroyed by that symbol in the same terminal!

And this is correct.

What's so right about it? One program knocks out the other. Imagine that the Expert Advisor set a timer for itself, while Vasya Pupkin disabled the timer in his neighboring script. KOLOSSAL.

 
I've never had an invalid_book_transaction error, so it's different.

Let's wait for the new build.

 
What's the right thing to do? One program knocks out the other. Imagine that the Expert Advisor set a timer for itself, and Vasya Pupkin disabled this timer in his neighbouring script. FALSE.

Use the subscription properly, and you won't need Vasya Pupkin.

I have 82 EAs running in two terminals (real) on one computer and have NEVER had the problem you describe.

Added

I am talking about enabling/disabling the subscription to the bet.

Two lines of code:

Here is an example

Code

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                        Books.mq5 |
//|                                      Copyright 2018 prostotrader |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2018 prostotrader"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
bool is_book = false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Add books
   is_book = MarketBookAdd(Symbol());
   if(is_book == true) Print(__FUNCTION__, ": Подписка на стакан добавлена. Символ ", Symbol());
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
    if(is_book == true)
{ MarketBookRelease(Symbol());
    Print(__FUNCTION__, ": Подписка на стакан удалена. Символ ", Symbol());}
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| BookEvent function                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnBookEvent(const string &symbol)
  {
   if(symbol == Symbol())
   {
     Print(__FUNCTION__, ": Подписка работает. Символ ", Symbol());
   }
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+




Result

2018.07.24 13:51:19.719 Book_test (Si-9.18,M1)  OnInit: Подписка на стакан добавлена. Символ Si-9.18
2018.07.24 13:51:48.952 Book_test (Si-9.18,M1)  OnDeinit: Подписка на стакан удалена. Символ Si-9.18
2018.07.24 13:51:54.185 Book_test (Si-9.18,M1)  OnDeinit: Подписка на стакан удалена. Символ Si-9.18
 
Thank you, it really is a typo.

There is a subscription counter for the symbol.

 
There is a symbol subscription counter.

Can you elaborate on how it is organised?

 
Can you elaborate on how it's organised?

I'm not a developer, but I think that when MarketBookAdd() is called, the subscription counter on the symbol increases,

accordingly, when MakerBookRelease() is called, it decreases and the subscription is stopped if the counter is zero.

 
I'm not a developer, but I think that when MarketBookAdd() is called, the subscription counter on the character increases,

accordingly when you call MakerBookRelease() it decreases and stops subscribing if the counter is zero.

I'd like a comment from the developers, because there's nothing in the documentation about this.

