Our development path. Councillors of today and tomorrow. - page 2
1. the advisor's logic must be based on a certain idea, justified by some theory or assumption about market patterns.
2. Categorically do not rely on manual intervention.
3. nothing works - change the theory or view of the market, until acceptable results are obtained.
4. Do not demand from the Expert Advisor to achieve exorbitant results, such as doubling the deposit in 1 month.
5. allow the Expert Advisor to drawdown up to 2/3 of the deposit, following the principle: no drawdown - no profit.
The market does not worship the laws of sines and cosines, it is not static, on the contrary.
so you can't work in cycles, with the same algorithm
i'm not criticizing, it's just my point of view.
let's say you got in with your hands,
understand the error of making a trade manually,
don't be afraid of the market,
go on,
write a function,
put it on the button,
provide a human with fields for entering transaction parameters, robot parameters
do not deprive the person of the trading process
Uniform pattern over the last 18 years, recovery factor = 7.18:
1. Imposing the logic into the Expert Advisor on the basis of the theory or patterns found - this is the beginning of creating an Expert Advisor.
2. If nothing is successful in testing, we simply change the logic or parameters, but what if nothing turns out in trading? Change the Expert Advisor? But if we do not have a new EA, but we can control it. What if the external control compensates for the temporary ineffectiveness of the algorithm and "pulls" it out of the drawdown? Right up to the moment of entering the favourable market dynamics?
3. not to demand from the Expert Advisor the blockbuster results - means to be realistic. Being realistic means knowing that the Expert Advisor is not perfect. Knowing this - means we allow ourselves to intervene. For the timely intervention you need special tools. Convenient settings.
You also need notifications and reports.
MKL funds make it possible to create incredibly complex EAs. And profitable ones too.
The question is not about the creation tool, but about the creators of "profitable" EAs. The problem lies in the incompetence of EA creators, not in the programming environment itself.
+100, It's true, the ambush is not only in the incompetenceof EA creators, but also in the extreme complexity of the market mixed with uncertain volatility.
I completely agree. But I will say in defense of the EA creators that they are having a hard time. ))
how many years does a straight line last?
It is true, it takes a very long time, but it is one of the options for a non-draining advisor on a start and forget basis, then it's a matter of luck.
It's easy if you know what to program and how to program it.
But there is a certain division between programmers and traders, which hinders the mass creation of super EAs. But there are undoubtedly a few "super" EAs, but they combine the qualities of a trader and a programmer. And the natural talent, of course)))
Vladimir, I would specify - not a gift, but an experience
The more you write, the more you test your intellectual product in real money, in dollars or cents, it does not matter.
You drag the best of the previous trading robot into the next one
and so on, until you get what you want