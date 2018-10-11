ChartNavigate during initialisation - page 7
Also when changing the profile. In addition, if after ChartNavigate( chart_id, CHART_BEGIN, shift ) we get for example CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, the result will be as if ChartNavigate has worked. If the Expert Advisor is removed, then the next time you start the Expert Advisor (the same or different), the result of obtaining CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR in this chart will look like CHARTNavigate did not work
Bottom line: extremely inconsistent ChartNavigate operation already in combination with CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR
Wow, need to check it out. I'll report on the results.
Checked it three ways (used indicator #1 from Rashid's post):
You'd better take a video. For once I don't understand what you are writing, because you have managed to write the opposite in one message. I don't think anyone understands you, but in the end you leave everyone with a feeling that something isn't working.
You're referring to my code, here it is.
How can a chart not twitch if you write "but the ChartNavigate() function was executed. And such inconsistencies go on in this thread in all your posts. You do not see your posts from the outside. So take a video, then watch it yourself and formulate your thoughts.
So far no one in this thread has said that they do not understand the essence of the problem. Once again I will clarify the matter: when you start the terminal with the attached indicator, the chart is not scrolling to the specified position.
It's just a misprint. The correct phrase is "ChartNavigate function was not executed".
Why, instead of discussing the subject, do you keep getting into personalities? What inconsistencies are there in all your posts? Let's deal with them if there are any. So far I see only one typo.
Here's the video:
Comments on the video:
I'm sorry, there's really something weird going on with ChartNavigate(). I made a video, everything worked on it. Then I started switching timeframes, changing "Max bars in window" and it stopped working. I'll draw the developers' attention to the subject.
...And let them not forget about these bugs related to the problem when reopening the terminal:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/279927/page2#comment_8769528
items 1, 4 and 13:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/279927
Thank you.
thanks to me, I was the one who brought it up in the other thread)
it's been two weeks.
has it been fixed?
(don't want to check everything myself, and Mr. Ihor Herasko would also like to know)