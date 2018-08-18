A pattern. - page 2
The Volga flows into the Caspian Sea.
Thanks, Cap !
)))
There's a reason for that!
For the river))
There, the topic is getting back to normal.)
Yep, getting the puke bags out )
One pattern... the entry-target level
and waiting for a profit:
is there a pattern? ;0))
Yeah, I'm getting the puke bags.)
If there's nothing good to offer, you can shit on it and be the hero. There's a category of people like that. No surprise there.
Let's not sink to Alexei's level. The topic is relevant.
I have almost like a copy of your drawing without the basement. But there's not enough information to talk about a pattern from this drawing. About the pattern... we can judge by a series of tests.
There is plain water, and there is crowned water, or incantation water. Some people find it helpful for different ailments.
There was a healer in our area, Dolman, who was known all over the world. The water from his incantations helped to cure all diseases.
So this is the cure for cancer and AIDS.
The healer died about 30 years ago. And he helped people purely with his psychology.
It's about a pattern, after all.
We should add a picture from the current moment of the sea.
Is it a pattern or an accident at the present moment when you look at history? And in the new (future) history what scenarios do you see?
Is this a pattern or an accident at the moment?
Well, of course it's a pattern. Better yet, tell me how to use it?
There is no randomness in the market at all - the market is formed by a set of deliberate and planned actions of the participants. Not a single trade or order appears out of the blue. Well, maybe from time to time). Only if one knew in advance what they have understood and planned.) And in fact, everyone plans his own - two traders - three opinions. One needs profit in 5 minutes, the other needs it tomorrow, and the third needs it in 3 months. Besides, they make regular errors, parasites, and place orders the wrong way. Bad luck.
You are right what you say. But our task is to make profit, and the profit in our case can only be gained by probability. A high probability will probably make a profit and a low probability will always make a loss. So to speak 1 to 3. If the system is well established, the probability can be raised to 2 to 1. You have to try and think and do things differently.P.S. I liked someone's thought. You must enter the market when you are afraid. For me, this expression is relevant and does not cause fear if you are confident in your system. I cannot bring it to an absolute).
Here is an example, take it and use it
https://charts.mql5.com/18/363/usdmxn-h1-fbs-inc.png