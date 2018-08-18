A pattern. - page 4
So you don't change it within a day, then on other frames larger than 12H for example, it doesn't work anymore?
I don't know. I work on 1H. Other timeframes do not interest me much.
This is exactly the reason of forex trading (losing profit according to our definition).
Because it's not.
For example all sorts of garches, armas, etc.
It's enough to bounce once out of the channel and not to return, and the confidence is gone.
But that's the phrase I've been waiting for instead of the whole "from theory to practice" thread
And yet the chick flew out......
Thanks mate!
There are many different channels, but they are no guarantee of success. The price is clearly following its pre-known (not to everyone of course)) path. The robots of the big players know their job for sure. If you strain your neurons a bit, you can understand that this algorithm is on the chart and it's easy to read. All that remains is to understand it. I myself am trying to synchronize this process in my bot.
Channels are not the most important thing in the analysis. More important, I think, is the structure of waves, on which price is based.
Put the wave structure on the channels, put a filter on it and it will work.
The pattern is that the price going in a particular direction hinges on counter-trends
© new-rena
There are big players and there are petty players on whom the price does not depend much. The small guys usually go against the trend. And when big players eat their stops, the price will be turned in the opposite direction. Figuratively speaking.
There are all kinds of channels. Here is the price in the horizontal channel. This is a continuation of the previous figure. Which filter would you suggest?
Here's one for the Eurodollar
Channels are different. Here is the price in the horizontal channel. Which filter would you suggest?
There are so many lines, it's hard to see.
There are three patterns - the price goes up, the price goes down and the price goes nowhere at all. This is quite enough for trading. What was there before is of no interest. And there is no need to draw anything on the history at all).
There are three patterns - the price goes up, the price goes down and the price goes nowhere at all. This is quite enough for trading. What was there before is of no interest. And there is no need to draw anything on the history.)
Are you trespassing on something sacred?
Vladimir has such an approach
He's got better masterpieces.
Yeah, it evokes a lot more emotion than Malevich's "Black Square".