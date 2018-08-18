A pattern. - page 19
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Very funny branch ))
Indeed!
Trying
There is no supply and demand and no buying and selling for analysis in forex. More precisely, they have no influence, or only a very indirect influence on quotations.
Forex quotations (interbank quotations) are indicative. European banks surely get their quotes from Bloomberg and use them for trading. Bloomberg does not know anything about interbank contracts, it's none of its business who sold to whom and how much.
But where Bloomberg gets his quotes, you have to ask him. https://www.bloomberg.com/europe
I read it and the chart is realistic.
He's getting a quote from a bank, apparently.
Read there and the chart is realistic
Takes a quote from the bank as it goes along.
Bloomberg sells quotes to banks around the world and takes them from the bank. That's funny.) And the bank takes them from Bloomberg).
Bloomberg sells quotes to banks around the world and takes them from the bank. That's funny.) And the bank takes them from Bloomberg.)
)))
there we go.
)))
There you have it.
If you read this, here is another interbank quotation provider - https://www.reuters.com/
It's already the States.
Only 5 or 6 suppliers by region of the world.
Bloomberg sells quotes to banks around the world and takes them from the bank. That's funny.) And the bank takes them from Bloomberg.)
The banks are the primary ones in this process, they are the ones who conduct trades in real Forex, and then under contracts with the news agencies inform them of the rates of the trades, as far as I know, without volumes. The agencies collect and sell the collected information, including to dealing houses.
This is closer to reality. But from the previous posts it appears that Bloomberg is taking quotes from humanoids).
And here are patterns of a galactic nature.
The influence of solar activity on societal behaviour.
http://idiinvest.narod.ru/Book/book-10/book-10-05.html
Well, it's different a little bit.
It's just a fight for customers, a variation of trading conditions.
===========
Now about how the market is dotted with orders....
There is a concept of an underlying asset.
That is, above the price is a bunch of dangling buys, and below the price is a bunch of dangling sells.
Those orders plus the new ones move the price.
And there are thousands times fewer new orders.
That is, however we slice it, we still have a long-term buying/selling advantage.
These are not scalping deals but the ones that are slowly losing the deposit or decreasing the equity.
Exactly an idea of the volume of buys/sells will allow us to place a successful order that has to be kept for at least a week or two to estimate the results of this trading approach.
brokers take quotes from liquidity providers. the broker, at any given time, chooses the best bid and ask price from several liquidity providers.
liquidity providers are 10 large global banks.
the banks trade with each other via bloomberg terminal, and . there's a market cap there.