A pattern. - page 18
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't understand your penny wise reasoning....who rules the market?...VCs or the oil mafia...or the global interdependence of the euro and dollar economies...or maybe only yes when big news, big interests, but on other illiquid days without news a flat and the conglomerate of VCs rules, probably yes......or more likely high frequency pluckers are picking our pockets with short bars going up and down ...)), while we, I think, get only scraps from the table ... How can we influence their movements - just to predict their interests and movements ...
If you have guessed together with the crowd or DTs, then your quote will be picked up, maybe... Anyway, until you learn to quote yourself, you won't see any luck.
That's the realm of fantasy for me...) You're a big fantasist, dear boy...)))
If you've guessed right along with the crowd or DTs where they want it, they may pick up your lot too ...))
That's the realm of fantasy for me...) You're a big fantasist, dear boy...))
If you've guessed right along with the crowd or DTs where they want it, they may pick up your kotir too ...))
yeah, that's a start
yeah, it's off to a good start
And it's good - at the end of the slug, as usual...)) when will I stop with the handicap, I still want to get even... my half a million that wasted in the opening battles...(((
I do not understand your penny wise reasoning....who rules the market??? the DCs or the oil mafia....or the global interdependence of the euro and dollar economies in general...
As long as you are not playing on the market, you are playing with a VC. All your instruments are legally quoted by the CD, with all that implies. Open the website of the Central Bank of Russia and see for yourself. A dealer is a dealer in Africa - the legislation is the same everywhere.
Not the law, but the description:On December 9, 2014the Russian State Duma passed in the second reading a bill on regulation of dealers in the Forex market[14]. The Law "On the Securities Market" was supplemented with an article "Activities of a forex dealer". Such activity is conclusion on its own behalf and for its own account of contracts on unorganised trades with individuals who are not individual entrepreneurs. The obligations under such contracts depend on the movements of one currency against another currency (the price of a currency pair).
I do not understand your petty reasoning ... who rules the market??? DC or the oil mafia ... or even the global interdependence of the euro and dollar economies ...
Synergistic effects and the resulting WAVE rules. No one can resist it and change its parameters. Ugh your mafia is against it. No news and no Soros and Buffets or even the Central Bank and entire countries are powerless. If the news or the economic situation corresponds to the wave, the market will go in accordance with the news. If not, it will ignore it and go its own way. Find a constant of this wave in the market and you will be happy.
Synergistic effects and the resulting WAVE rules. No one can resist it and change its parameters. Ugh your mafia is against it. No news and no Soros and Buffets and even the Central Bank and entire countries are powerless. If the news or the economic situation corresponds to the wave, the market will go in accordance with the news. If not, it will ignore it and go its own way. Find a constant of this wave in the market and you will be happy.
What is the supply and demand?
If no one will trade on the market - the price will be equal to what(?) - the sine of time, i.e. how much will the wave reach or is it closer to zero?
Well, of course, there are a lot of options - depending on support/resistance levels, or as neurons whisper, or by the theorem, or just by stars, by seasons, by exponentials and flows of Erlang, etc. .....
When will they stop and come down to earth?
Fucking hell, ahtung!...
What is supply and demand?
These are the side elements of the synergistic effects and the wave caused by them. Why would you want to do that? Just know the constant of that wave and you'll be golden.)))
What is supply and demand?
There is no supply and demand in forex and there is no buying and selling for analysis. More precisely, they do not influence, or only very indirectly influence quotes.
Forex quotations (interbank quotations) are indicative. European banks surely get their quotes from Bloomberg and trade according to them. Bloomberg does not know anything about interbank contracts, it's none of its business who sold to whom and how much.
But where does Bloomberg get his quotes - ask him. https://www.bloomberg.com/europe