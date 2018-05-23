How much to sell a robot that brings in 10 to 15% each month - page 5
I understand that stable means always working without readjustment of parameters. Ideally I should have a minimum of parameters only TP and SL. Maybe that's why I can't make an intraday system.
Imho, it doesn't happen that way. It can't be because it can never be. As O.Bender used to say - I don't need an eternal primus needle, I don't want to live forever.
I understand that working with an automated system is the same work, only instead of staring at charts in the monitor we are constantly working with TS, but in a more relaxed mode.
By the way, daily movements over the past few years have also changed significantly. I don't know how it affects the TS and trading - I'm not dealing in trading. But I've heard from people who do it professionally that it's become very difficult.
Let's take a calculator and do the math. It's not difficult.
Here (as an example) half of the previous month's profits are withdrawn each month.
In this case at the end of the year the balance has increased by 60% (from 10000 to 16010), the withdrawn cache for the whole year is $6010.
Again, good for you. If you are in business (trading), can you live on 400 bucks/month? What will you eat?
Yes, and for 800 quid is not a big deal). If it was 10,000, it'll stay that way.)
Hire a junior programmer and get 60-100 thousand rubles per month. And sleep well.
I don't understand your complaints about me... You don't like my calculator? What are you throwing out of the blue...?
I'm not. I'm not complaining. Only it's difficult to live on 400 if you do trading professionally, as a business. I would not have to withdraw 400 a month, but all of it.
ZZZ, by the way, did some pricing today - Windows machine in the cloud with 10Gb-drive costs ~700 p/month. Put whatever you want, as much as you want.
Yuriy Asaulenko:
Only it is difficult to live on 400 if you do trading professionally, as a business. It's not 400 a month, but all of it.
That's a matter of opinion... you mentioned a stall as well...
Yuriy Asaulenko:
SZZ, by the way, was pricing today - Windows cloud machine with 10Gb disk costs 700 p/month. Put whatever you want, in any quantity.
What's the point?... I do not need it in any quantity.
You don't need it, but maybe others will be interested. Not a bad platform for TC. Moreover, you can install additional software for Windows - R, Python, etc.
It is necessary to write to the Ministry of Defense.
Do you think that you can not live on 400 quid? The average salary in the country now is about $ 600. Of course, that in the capital it is significantly higher, but in the regions - lower (the same 400-500 dollars and it turns out). And people live somehow. And you over-stuffed, sir.)
It can't be like that, imho. It can't be because it can never be. As O.Bender used to say - I don't need an eternal primus needle, I don't want to live forever.
I understand that working with an automated system is the same work, only instead of staring at charts in the monitor we are constantly working with TS, but in a more relaxed mode.
By the way, daily movements over the past few years have also changed significantly. I don't know how it affects the TS and trading - I'm not dealing in trading. But I've heard from people who do it professionally that it's become very difficult.
Nevertheless it all works, but only if TP is three times SL and money management is prudent. There are periods when the system does not make any profit. It may last from six months to a year. Then it goes in the plus again. The stop loss is compensated by the fact that the profit is much smaller. Generally, it cannot be used without having an alternative source of income.
If the system requires readjustment every month, then surely it is impossible to find a setting that guarantees at least 8%.
By the way, what kind of drawdown does your system have when you get this kind of yield? If the drawdown exceeds 8%, then yes, let this system go to hell. I think it exceeds it considerably.