Calculate the distance between two parallel lines including ! - page 12
What is there so much writing about? Have they stopped teaching mathematics these days? Introduce (in accordance with your tasks and goals) the metric and only in accordance with it find the shortest distance.
Visual is for kindergarten. Change the screen resolution and what was perpendicular is no longer so.
About wanting 150 c.u. )))
) When you look at a Google map and change the scale and do the other cunning, does the distance between cities change too?
On the map the scale is the same on both axes. Have you heard anything about geometric similarity?
And before you changed it to what it was perpendicular?
I tried that too.
Even without changing the screen resolution, the perpendicularity will be lost when switching from the high TF, to the low TF.
However, this too can be solved.
But first we need to see how the author of the thread calculates the distance without changing anything.
MQL allows it, let's wait.
Got it. The battle for 150 dead coons. Ready to inform the way of solving this noble and absolutely useless task to the one who wants it. Legitimate 20% for a tattoo:)
"Calculate the distance between two parallel lines includingthe scale of the graph(so that the scale is not affected) ... here is an example"
We have two perpendiculars, the visual one for the eye (which is not perpendicular when you change the scale at once), and the mathematical one that is stable, which is the distance between straight lines.
The task is to bring these perpendiculars together.
"including thescale of the graph(so that the scale would not affect it)" - and this is from the field of bend without bending))
No problem. I remember telling my boss a long time ago that the TOR was bullshit. He paused and replied: "We may be working for her.
What does the scale have to do with anything? The graph "builds" in its time/price coordinate system. Even if they have nothing in common. Just as minutes can be counted in units, so price change points can also be counted in units. Thus we have obtained a coordinate system in which we can write the equation of a straight line using exactly these units. With a point on another straight line, it is easy to determine the distance from the point to the straight line. And no matter how you change the scale, the coordinates of the point will remain the same and the equation of the line will remain the same.
Only one question remains! In what units is it possible to measure this distance and in what units should it be translated? Do we have to?
that the author wants to put our eyes on the numbers, and shob it all in sync and there is no visual - digital counterpoint.
And so that the result obtained can somehow be verified.
In order to remove all these nuances, the best solution I see is to construct a coordinate system and do all the calculations there... Standardise it, so to speak.