Itum:


Do I understand correctly that the delta is the blue line ... And the size of the red line is not there?

Delta is the distance between two lines in pips.

We can set this distance in the code, but it is searched considering that we don't know it - it is searched based on the delta "b" of the first and second functions.

 // ЗАДАЕМ ДВЕ ТОЧКИ ПРИВЯЗКИ ДЛЯ ГЛАВНОЙ ЛИНИИ: ТОЧКА1(ВРЕМЯ,ЦЕНА) и ТОЧКА2(ВРЕМЯ,ЦЕНА)
   // ЭТА ЛИНИИ ГЛАВНАЯ
   datetime Line1_Врем0=Time[0], Line1_Врем1=Time[10];
   double Line1_Цена0=High[10], Line1_Цена1=Low[10];

   ObjectCreate("Line1",OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE,0,Line1_Врем0,Line1_Цена0,Line1_Врем1,Line1_Цена1);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Line1",OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Line1",OBJPROP_COLOR,Red);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Line1",OBJPROP_WIDTH,2);

   // СТРОИМ ПАРАЛЛЕЛЬНУЮ ЛИНИЮ ТОЛЬКО ПО ОДНОЙ ТОЧКЕ-ПРИВЯЗКЕ
   ObjectCreate("Line2",OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE,0,Time[15],Low[15],0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Line2",OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Line2",OBJPROP_COLOR,Lime);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Line2",OBJPROP_WIDTH,2);

  // ПРИСВАИВАЕМ ЛИНИИ Line2 ТАКОЙ ЖЕ САМЫЙ УГОЛ КАК В ЛИНИИ Line1 ЧТО БЫ ЛИНИИ БЫЛИ ПАРАЛЛЕЛЬНЫЕ 
   ObjectSetDouble(0,"Line2",OBJPROP_ANGLE,ObjectGetDouble(0,"Line1",OBJPROP_ANGLE)); 

   // РИСУЕМ ПЕРПЕНДИКУЛЯРНУЮ ЛИНИЮ К Line1 и Line2
   ObjectCreate("Value",OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE,0,Time[0],Low[15],0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Value",OBJPROP_RAY,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Value",OBJPROP_COLOR,Gold);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Value",OBJPROP_WIDTH,3);
   ObjectSetDouble(0,"Value",OBJPROP_ANGLE,90+ObjectGetDouble(0,"Line1",OBJPROP_ANGLE));

   // ЗАДАЧА: ПОЛУЧИТЬ РАЗМЕР ЖЕЛТОЙ ЛИНИИ МЕЖДУ Line1 и Line2. ОПТИМАЛЬНЫМ И УНИВЕРСАЛЬНЫМ ПАРАМЕТРОМ РАЗМЕРА НАВЕРНОЕ БУДУТ - ПИКСЕЛИ.
 
Itum:

You should check your code - shit is being drawn.

Forget the corners - it's a dead issue. Corners should be plotted by pixels and MT plots by price.
 
Itum:

Oh, I just noticed that, too.

why do you need the lines on the corner?

Aleksey Vyazmikin:

You should check your code - shit is being drawn.

Forget the corners - it's a dead issue. Corners should be drawn by pixels and MT draws by price.


Why crap ? Why dead?


Renat Akhtyamov:

Oh, I just noticed that too.

why do you need to draw lines by angle?


How do you know the size of the hatched line ?
Itum:

Why is it crap? Why dead?



How do you know the size of the dashed line ?

There's a formula for that in the pictures.

 
Itum:

Why is it crap? Why dead?



How do you find out the size of the dashed line ?

Will you always have them built on a corner?

If so, simply find the cathetus in the triangle using the formula

The disproportionality of the scales along the axes in the visible part of the overall picture results in a deformed picture.

But these are perpendiculars constructed according to strict formulas. Although visually it seems that they are not.


to understand what we are talking about:


Renat Akhtyamov:

Will you always have them built on a corner?

If so, simply use the formula to find the cathetus in the triangle

Yes

Oleg avtomat:

There's a formula for that in the pictures.

unfortunately I'm not a mathematician (
