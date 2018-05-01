Calculate the distance between two parallel lines including ! - page 5
Do I understand correctly that the delta is the blue line ... And the size of the red line is not there?
https://c.mql5.com/3/181/lineee__2.jpg
Delta is the distance between two lines in pips.
We can set this distance in the code, but it is searched considering that we don't know it - it is searched based on the delta "b" of the first and second functions.
You should check your code - shit is being drawn.Forget the corners - it's a dead issue. Corners should be plotted by pixels and MT plots by price.
why do you need the lines on the corner?
Why crap ? Why dead?
How do you know the size of the hatched line ?
There's a formula for that in the pictures.
Will you always have them built on a corner?
If so, simply find the cathetus in the triangle using the formula
The disproportionality of the scales along the axes in the visible part of the overall picture results in a deformed picture.
But these are perpendiculars constructed according to strict formulas. Although visually it seems that they are not.
...............................................................
...............................................................
to understand what we are talking about:
..................................................................
..................................................................
Yes
There's a formula for that in the pictures.