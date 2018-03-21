Help - I'm a newbie - page 2
А..... Can't see from your profile, everything has been hidden.
The minimum order amount here is $30, that's not 500p at all. It's not clear how you could have made a job here.
If so, there is a button on the page of your work - "leave feedback".
An indicator based on the API of different exchanges.
And how many exchanges are there in the TOR?
yes
You are not reading it carefully. I paid $500 for modification, I paid $50 for my Expert Advisor
I don't see any official MQL orders or jobs in your profile
MQL is not responsible for unofficial jobs.
I could, by the terms and conditions, modify it to fit any API. That's the root of the problem.
Ha ha. Ridiculous. Impractical TOR, that's the problem.
This is already interesting. That is, I funded my balance here and paid through your site for the work. Right? And now you do not see my profile.
1. I'm not interested in what you see or don't see in my profile.
2. There is a screenshot - posted above. Admins can find it if you want by the transfer numbers.
3. Work was official, through your site.
4. If there is a problem, I paid through Sberbank, I can prove it.
Ha ha. Ridiculous, an impossible ToR, that's the problem.
What do you see as unfeasible? I was talking about Public API, which are in any exchange.
So all the functions are different there) only the name Public API is the same.