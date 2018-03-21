Help - I'm a newbie - page 2

Arkadii Zagorulko:

А..... Can't see from your profile, everything has been hidden.

The minimum order amount here is $30, that's not 500p at all. It's not clear how you could have made a job here.

If so, there is a button on the page of your work - "leave feedback".

You are not reading it carefully. I paid $500 for the revision, I paid $50 for the Expert Advisor.
If you have an EA and an indicator here and describe the problem, someone will solve it. I understand you have a specialised one, so you need to know the basics.
 

An indicator based on the API of different exchanges.

And how many exchanges are there in the TOR?

 
Vladimir Zubov:

yes

If you're an admin, please check the numbers.
arraga:
You are not reading it carefully. I paid $500 for modification, I paid $50 for my Expert Advisor

I don't see any official MQL orders or jobs in your profile

MQL is not responsible for unofficial jobs.

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

An indicator based on the API of different exchanges.

And how many exchanges are there in the TOR?

By the terms I could modify it to fit any API. This is the root of the problem.
 
arraga:
I could, by the terms and conditions, modify it to fit any API. That's the root of the problem.

Ha ha. Ridiculous. Impractical TOR, that's the problem.

 
Vladimir Zubov:

I don't see any official MQL orders or jobs in your profile

MQL is not responsible for unofficial jobs.

This is already interesting. That is, I funded my balance here and paid through your site for the work. Right? And now you do not see my profile.

1. I'm not interested in what you see or don't see in my profile.

2. There is a screenshot - posted above. Admins can find it if you want by the transfer numbers.

3. Work was official, through your site.

4. If there is a problem, I paid through Sberbank, I can prove it.

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

Ha ha. Ridiculous, an impossible ToR, that's the problem.

What do you see as unfeasible? It was about Public APIs, which are in any exchange
 
arraga:
What do you see as unfeasible? I was talking about Public API, which are in any exchange.

So all the functions are different there) only the name Public API is the same.

