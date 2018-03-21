Help - I'm a newbie - page 6
I'm worried about that too. I have now created a request to the Service Desk with the text "Hello, I recently placed an order and paid $50. I have this order in my payment history. Where do I see it in my profile?"
And I'm alarmed by the fact that I mainly placed the order only because of the article about api, which was at https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/4160 - but now this article is not there, and it is not in web archive. I was beginning to doubt that MT5 allows you to work with API of any exchangers)))) but my EA is working right now!
Look in your profile and give me a screenshot, do you see the work ? i don't either ... Maybe there is another profile ?
the artist has this work
where to look there ? i couldn't find it. where do you take a screenshot ?
the doer has the job
So it's an indicator, but the question is about an EA. It seems that the EA was made bypassing the exchange.
the contractor has the job
So I advise him to go to servicedesk for the tenth time.
So it's an indicator, but the question is about an EA.
So I'm telling him to go to the service desk for the tenth time.
I've already done that. I've posted the councillor's code above.
I have a question about an EA, but the question is about an indicator. It seems that the Expert Advisor was made bypassing the exchange.
some customers have an indicator that is an advisor.
It's not a big deal, it happens.
I have already contacted them. the adviser's code is above.
They will sort it out, don't worry, only during office hours
No problem. I don't think you need any indices, but here is the Expert Advisor.
I don't understand anything about crypto, isn't the buy/sell order done through MqlTrade? I still don't see any buy/sell command, only information gathering and processing (from what I understand)