Typical mistakes and how to deal with them when dealing with the trading environment - page 5
In the example we are talking about the specific TC situation described. And there the question is left unanswered.
The function returns what is physically in the account. And it lies exactly as much as it would lie in MT4. I.e. everything is normal.
With all due respect, I can't understand your desire to move away from the real problem to a sucked up (and not even formalised in this thread) problem.
In MT4 the function will not return "maybe three", it will return exactly two.
You propose to return both physically existing positions - their number - and market orders which are not yet positions. And may never become one.
My example is not more hypothetical than yours from the viewpoint of the TS behavior.
My example is not more hypothetical than yours in terms of TC's behaviour.
Andrey. The real problem is that the suggested solution to the problem of opening an extra position may itself, in turn, return false. Is this not a problem? There are two positions. One market order. The function returns three. The order is canceled by the server. That's the error.
I cited an example for a reason, to understand the logic.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Typical mistakes and how to fix them when working with a trading environment
fxsaber, 2018.02.24 14:46
Let's move away from MT5 towards MT4. An advisor is trading. Suddenly the broker, through a technical error (not you), places a position on your account that successfully passes the EA's own-others filter - magik, symbol, etc. Seconds later, the broker corrects his mistake - deletes (doesn't even close) his position from your account.
Will your TS break down?
I gave an example for a reason, so that the logic is clear.