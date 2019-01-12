here's a new job for $10. Has something changed in the job service ? - page 8
Comrade moderators or old-timers freelancers please help me with this question: when can I start communicating with the customer directly?
I'm trying to do a job for the first time, but ran into this problem: After the customer added me to the job candidates and sent me the ToR
the progress of the job looks like this:
but no "work agreement" has been accepted by either the customer or me. I cannot contact ServiceDesk with this issue - they only deal with financial issues.
When and how can I discuss the details of the ToR with the customer in person for final approval of the ToR?
To make things a little easier: read here
I've read the rules, but the order of what happens is clearly not the same as described on https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/117, which is why I'm asking this question, so as not to get banned...
Here's how it is in the real world (don't forget, the real world moves faster than static help and help pages)
Unfortunately, the green message has closed the most important one, so I will repeat my question:"Once I agree to the point I have in progress, can we adjust the ToR with the client if necessary ?"
Once the agreement has been concluded, the ToR will be fixed. And the client will be able to change it if the deadline/budget changes.
Now Freelance has another extreme - they have set the minimum price of $30 - and the addition to previously made EA must be done on the side, because the service requires at least $30, and the attempt to hide such an order as "translation" for $10 - are going to be suspended from participation in the service.
Renat, when introducing a minimum, promised to think about the cost for small tasks. It's been a year now.
The problem is there and it must be solved by the service, not repressed by developers and customers -- who just want to work through the service.
the developers only benefit from it - as an "official" reason to push the customers to increase the price of their work (which under normal circumstances would be cheaper than $30). it's strange if the service managers don't understand that, it should be the opposite for the benefit of the customers.p.s. or have they changed the rules already?
p.s. or have they changed the rules already?
are you anton & ilia necrophiliac? -- pulled my post from a year ago from"2018.01.06" -- you want to discuss this issue?
then don't come to me for dialogue.
I personally accept the Freelance rules "as is" and there is no need for me to discuss their rightness or wrongness.