Paying for freelancing. - page 7
What's the second one? It's only frozen for seven days... the counter just ticks and that's it. the counter counts from when the job is accepted.
that was before, now it's the second seven days after the job closes.
If a person works for more than a year, where does he get "washed off"?
The first 7 days of the freeze - no problem - bank control.
Second 7 days - control of what?
1) how? The person clearly stated "take the money as soon as possible by zeroing out the account". That's exactly what it's about.
2) I have described all the conditions why, how and when freezing works in a diverse and comprehensive way above.
Let's stop talking about the timing of freezing.
It can only grow, but in no way diminish. And I am sure that as the walls of the current banking concentration camp grow, we will see many more surprising restrictions.
Seven days after closing is the only seven days... And how long the job itself lasts... 5 minutes or a year, it depends on the client and the contractor.
And there is no need to add Market to this, everything is clean in Market, out of a few dozen sales there was only one refund and that was because the person made a mistake with the product and paid for two, the money was returned honestly and I had no questions.
How many views and demos did it take to make 1 sale?
Something is coming out of the fog. For myself, I'll translate into the public domain: realistically, MQ would prefer to freeze for a month, preferably 2. Reason: in case of claims on either side. But because of the exceptional humanity while freezing only floating - from 7 days minimum to how long the project lasts + 7 days. But now it has been voiced - it is worth preparing for a branch of a concentration camp in this as well
Thanks for trying to sketch it out.
But no, we're not into suicide, although they are asking for it.
I've had 3 returns in the last six months.
2 of them in one day, most likely the same person.
The last one was returned 1.5 months after payment.
I don't think it's a great secret, it all depends on the occasion, time of year, moon phase and solar activity ... on average between ten and fifty.
So the most dopey nub made his first order for freelancing. even found a button "in the candidate" the programmer agreed (i deposited my account as well as registered for a month, hello ipapal and servicedesk too). but i see so - they write some checkboxes to accept the agreement with the programmer.... HMM. WHERE ARE THEY ?????
Well, he will write all the TOR I see that has been agreed and all is well. then what? where is the magic button to freeze my money to him? the one that is in the "selected" in the discussion window? and then wait for the agreed period of TOR?