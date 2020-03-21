Algorithms, solution methods, comparison of their performance - page 20
I don't know why you would add entities to an ideal solution. I don't see the point.
You don't wear two hats at the same time. And why is that?
First, explain this. ))
"You're torturing people and making them suffer, lowering them morally and psychologically...."
I sincerely apologize to everyone who I inadvertently made suffer morally and psychologically.
No purpose other than to find the perfect solution to a particular problem, I have not pursued.
On the contrary, I myself suffered incomprehensible attacks and unmotivated aggression.
Apparently, this is the price paid by anyone who does not want to "keep up" with society.
Well, I have made my choice and I am not blaming anyone...
Maybe it's too early to talk about your code as an ideal solution.
And here is the actual collection of hats
I was talking in general terms, so to speak...
"Why, to an ideal solution (any solution), add entities."
I must say that many people gave me very valuable ideas and pointed out the right mistakes:
1. a character count error.
2. error caused by collisions of substrings inside a common string.
3. Overflow of memory allocated for each particular string. 4.
4. False belief that changing an array size leads to data erasure.
Thank you all so much for pointing out these errors!
...
To be objective, the last one, the ideal solution, belongs to everyone, as, I came to it thanks to pointing out mistakes, communicating and interacting with people.
Once again, the last option is just an option, what came before was not an option at all! And the fact that it is perfect is a moot point
I suggest we move on to DEBAG prints and comets - who has any thoughts?
tested the running time if the function is:
1. wrapped in a class
2. wrapped in a class, an instance of the class is created using the new operator
3. just call the function without using a wrapper
2019.10.12:39:29.802 SpeedTst_class (EURUSD,M1) 1. COpen: loops=1000000000 ms=41016
2019.10.12:41:05.352 SpeedTst_class (EURUSD,M1) 2. new COpen: loops=1000000000 ms=95562
2019.10.12:41:45.939 SpeedTst_class (EURUSD,M1) 3. iOpen: loops=1000000000 ms=40578
Tests 1 and 3 are side by side in terms of performance, i.e. function call wrapping into class is not critical, test 2 has added time because of constructor and destructor calls
SymbolInfoDouble() execution speed test
2019.12.11 21:13:08.896 tst_volum (EURUSD,W1) calcNormVol_my(): loops=100000000 ms=173406
2019.12.11 21:15:45.425 tst_volum (EURUSD,W1) calcNormVol_alexeyvik(): loops=100000000 ms=156531
2019.12.11 21:15:45.533 tst_volum (EURUSD,W1) calcNormVol_fxsaber(): loops=100000000 ms=110
2019.12.11 21:15:45.916 tst_volum (EURUSD,W1) calcNormVol_my_2(): loops=100000000 ms=390