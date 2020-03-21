Algorithms, solution methods, comparison of their performance - page 11
The rest of us so far have only the audacity to laugh and point the finger.
Really? Here's an alternative point of view.
A man came to a thread about which he had no idea, and he was immediately asked to leave it, and he made a mess of it, dragging it to his favourite turf.
he ended up moving to a separate branch and came up with an incomprehensible problem that has nothing to do with the generics being discussed in that branch or with the practice.
He did not even respond to attempts to point out errors with nonsense.
This is not the first time he has done so.
Oh, you poor bastard.
Maybe you are also one of those who search by array sorting and do not understand what is going on?
You know, a long time ago I first learned how to program - and then I found out that there are textbooks on programming. It was the same with mastering OOP and other things.
Still, a fact is a fact. No one gave an example.
Two examples with and without using sheets (i.e. without classes).
Of course, without any use of string array (this is for the variant without the class).
well the question of sorting is always relevant - are there options for faster sorting than the standard function and in general what is the code? .... as far as I remember there are different ways of sorting depending on the size of the array to be sorted - and the possibility of using additional memory to speed up
It would be interesting to see the best performing algorithms in numbers, at least in terms of execution time.
So far, it looks like we are defending our version as the best.
However, the criteria for this self-assessment are unclear.
Yes, I agree... It was expected, but what I wanted from Peter was quite different (if you try to analyze what I offered him, my goal will be clear)
And I agree with that. But the thread was created for a different purpose - to show, to discuss.
But not to laugh. What's that got to do with being offended? It's a farce. First Peter started it at Vasily's, I asked him here for a quiet discussion, and not just Peter's. The idea was different - not to poke fun at misconceptions, but to tell, to explain... And, what is more interesting - to try to come up with interesting algorithms. Do you understand? No?
:))) Of course. I don't know about that :)))
There - I think a lot of people would be interested in that.
Well, everyone knows that Peter, stubbornly in his ego, proves strangeness - and everyone is fed up with it.
Personally, I'd like Peter to direct his persistence in a different direction - not to start a vegetable garden, but to understand what he is being offered.
Time spent on operation of any algorithm is easier to predict/calculate by knowing time of function execution, e.g. repeating it 10 000 times.
But I have not encountered the problem of not completing the code to the very end, no matter how complicated it is.As they say - bravo MQL!
No one is against helping and explaining etc. But Peter in so many threads is reducing everything to the same thing, that there is no desire to explain and help.
So far all I see here is a mockery of the man who had the audacity to post his decision here.
Obviously, it's... to put it mildly, it's a complete waste of time. But he did. The rest have so far only the courage to laugh and point the finger.