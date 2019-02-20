2 Moving Average Cross Alert !

New comment
 

Dear All,

I have an old collection which is giving alert when 2 ma crossover. But I need to add "Shift" option to get signal as per my own set up. So, If someone can help me to add this option, would highly appreciated. Here I am attaching the file, pls see and modify if possible to you. Thanks in advance.

Files:
2MA_Crossover.mq4  9 kb
 
angevoyageur:

Dear Angevoyageur, minimum 2 minutes continuing laughing to see your reply, you make a great joke and I like that. Thanks.

Anyway, very profitable indicator need to be programmed here mentioned for full programming and thats on his own logic maybe, So need to create 100% new indicator, on the other hand, my one is already working and I need to add a very simple coding to use MA shift options, that;s why submitted here to get feed back from here. Lot of traders have some basic coding knowledge and they can do it easily. And only for few words coding, why should I spend min. 10$? Let me try for free help first, if no one can, then have to knock freelance sections. Thanks a lot. 

 

HAHAHAHAHA good one Alain :)

Pankaj, without delving into your code too much, why don't you try adding a shift input parameter like this:

extern int MAShift=0;

 Then adding that shift parameter to everywhere you check the MA value (lines 215 to 221 in your code). So that would look something like this for line 215 & 216:

      MA1now = iMA(NULL, 0, MA1, 0, MA1Mode, PRICE_CLOSE, i+MAShift);
      MA1previous = iMA(NULL, 0, MA1, 0, MA1Mode, PRICE_CLOSE, (i+1)+MAShift);

 
Do that to all your MA values, give that a try and see how she works.

Cheers

 
nirob76:

Dear Angevoyageur, minimum 2 minutes continuing laughing to see your reply, you make a great joke and I like that. Thanks.

Anyway, very profitable indicator need to be programmed here mentioned for full programming and thats on his own logic maybe, So need to create 100% new indicator, on the other hand, my one is already working and I need to add a very simple coding to use MA shift options, that;s why submitted here to get feed back from here. Lot of traders have some basic coding knowledge and they can do it easily. And only for few words coding, why should I spend min. 10$? Let me try for free help first, if no one can, then have to knock freelance sections. Thanks a lot. 

Of course, no worries. I like to help people on the forum, but currently I only have time for jokes ;-)
 
Filter:

HAHAHAHAHA good one Alain :)

Pankaj, without delving into your code too much, why don't you try adding a shift input parameter like this:

 Then adding that shift parameter to everywhere you check the MA value (lines 215 to 221 in your code). So that would look something like this for line 215 & 216:

 
Do that to all your MA values, give that a try and see how she works.

Cheers

Thanks a lot Dear Filter. I will try myself to coding this and hope will be success. Thanks for giving the exact points for coding.
 
angevoyageur:
Of course, no worries. I like to help people on the forum, but currently I only have time for jokes ;-)

Jokes can make happy to peoples, can give them laugh a lot and laugh is good for health and mind. That means here also you are helping peoples. Wow !!! What an active person, always doing something to helping others. Cheers.

N.B. I suppose to get the notifications in my email when some one comments / reply to my post, but I don't know why maximum time missing the update in my email. This is why I am late to see these comments. But I subscribed from my settings but don't know why missing a lot. 

 
Filter:

HAHAHAHAHA good one Alain :)

Pankaj, without delving into your code too much, why don't you try adding a shift input parameter like this:

 Then adding that shift parameter to everywhere you check the MA value (lines 215 to 221 in your code). So that would look something like this for line 215 & 216:

 
Do that to all your MA values, give that a try and see how she works.

Cheers

Dear Filter, As per your suggestion, I tried to coding and I am success. Now its working as per my expectation. Market closed, when will be in live, hope will get the perfect answer.  I asked for a fish to live today, but you did not give a fish, you teach me how to catch a fish, I had learn and not only for today but for hole life to live. Thanks Dear.
Files:
2MA_Crossover-Update.mq4  9 kb
 
nirob76:
Dear Filter, As per your suggestion, I tried to coding and I am success. Now its working as per my expectation. Market closed, when will be in live, hope will get the perfect answer.  I asked for a fish to live today, but you did not give a fish, you teach me how to catch a fish, I had learn and not only for today but for hole life to live. Thanks Dear.
That's excellent news Pankaj. And thanks very much for the very kind words. It's greatly appreciated 

Cheers
Stu
 
Filter:
That's excellent news Pankaj. And thanks very much for the very kind words. It's greatly appreciated 

Cheers
Stu
Thanks to you also. Really I feel proud here because you and all moderators are very helpful minded and never hart to us. We are getting nice support, advice and cooperation very fast. Not only that, you guys are very jolly minded also, which can help us for a refreshment. Thanks a lot from my heart. 
 
Pankaj D Costa:
Dear Filter, As per your suggestion, I tried to coding and I am success. Now its working as per my expectation. Market closed, when will be in live, hope will get the perfect answer.  I asked for a fish to live today, but you did not give a fish, you teach me how to catch a fish, I had learn and not only for today but for hole life to live. Thanks Dear.

Hello Dear

Can you add SendNotification in the update file? :)

Thanks

12
New comment