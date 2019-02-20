2 Moving Average Cross Alert !
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
very profitable indicator need to be programmed
nirob76, 2015.02.26 17:41Contact with freelance section, lot of friends are waiting to help you.
Dear Angevoyageur, minimum 2 minutes continuing laughing to see your reply, you make a great joke and I like that. Thanks.
Anyway, very profitable indicator need to be programmed here mentioned for full programming and thats on his own logic maybe, So need to create 100% new indicator, on the other hand, my one is already working and I need to add a very simple coding to use MA shift options, that;s why submitted here to get feed back from here. Lot of traders have some basic coding knowledge and they can do it easily. And only for few words coding, why should I spend min. 10$? Let me try for free help first, if no one can, then have to knock freelance sections. Thanks a lot.
HAHAHAHAHA good one Alain :)
Pankaj, without delving into your code too much, why don't you try adding a shift input parameter like this:
extern int MAShift=0;
Then adding that shift parameter to everywhere you check the MA value (lines 215 to 221 in your code). So that would look something like this for line 215 & 216:
MA1now = iMA(NULL, 0, MA1, 0, MA1Mode, PRICE_CLOSE, i+MAShift); MA1previous = iMA(NULL, 0, MA1, 0, MA1Mode, PRICE_CLOSE, (i+1)+MAShift);
Do that to all your MA values, give that a try and see how she works.
Cheers
Dear Angevoyageur, minimum 2 minutes continuing laughing to see your reply, you make a great joke and I like that. Thanks.
Anyway, very profitable indicator need to be programmed here mentioned for full programming and thats on his own logic maybe, So need to create 100% new indicator, on the other hand, my one is already working and I need to add a very simple coding to use MA shift options, that;s why submitted here to get feed back from here. Lot of traders have some basic coding knowledge and they can do it easily. And only for few words coding, why should I spend min. 10$? Let me try for free help first, if no one can, then have to knock freelance sections. Thanks a lot.
HAHAHAHAHA good one Alain :)
Pankaj, without delving into your code too much, why don't you try adding a shift input parameter like this:
Then adding that shift parameter to everywhere you check the MA value (lines 215 to 221 in your code). So that would look something like this for line 215 & 216:
Do that to all your MA values, give that a try and see how she works.
Cheers
Of course, no worries. I like to help people on the forum, but currently I only have time for jokes ;-)
Jokes can make happy to peoples, can give them laugh a lot and laugh is good for health and mind. That means here also you are helping peoples. Wow !!! What an active person, always doing something to helping others. Cheers.
N.B. I suppose to get the notifications in my email when some one comments / reply to my post, but I don't know why maximum time missing the update in my email. This is why I am late to see these comments. But I subscribed from my settings but don't know why missing a lot.
HAHAHAHAHA good one Alain :)
Pankaj, without delving into your code too much, why don't you try adding a shift input parameter like this:
Then adding that shift parameter to everywhere you check the MA value (lines 215 to 221 in your code). So that would look something like this for line 215 & 216:
Do that to all your MA values, give that a try and see how she works.
Cheers
Dear Filter, As per your suggestion, I tried to coding and I am success. Now its working as per my expectation. Market closed, when will be in live, hope will get the perfect answer. I asked for a fish to live today, but you did not give a fish, you teach me how to catch a fish, I had learn and not only for today but for hole life to live. Thanks Dear.
Cheers
Stu
That's excellent news Pankaj. And thanks very much for the very kind words. It's greatly appreciated
Cheers
Stu
Dear Filter, As per your suggestion, I tried to coding and I am success. Now its working as per my expectation. Market closed, when will be in live, hope will get the perfect answer. I asked for a fish to live today, but you did not give a fish, you teach me how to catch a fish, I had learn and not only for today but for hole life to live. Thanks Dear.
Hello Dear
Can you add SendNotification in the update file? :)
Thanks
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Dear All,
I have an old collection which is giving alert when 2 ma crossover. But I need to add "Shift" option to get signal as per my own set up. So, If someone can help me to add this option, would highly appreciated. Here I am attaching the file, pls see and modify if possible to you. Thanks in advance.