Strategy based on the "ZigZag" indicator - "Last ZZ50"
The strategy is based on the ZigZag indicator and pending orders. General principle:
...
Where are the stop levels?
The system is in development, so far we are planning stops on Fibo levels, but on which ones, we will decide after the tests.
There is also a possibility of working without stops, and with averaging.
Where are the stop levels?
Stop loss is not set. As for closing, it has not been decided yet: it will be either Take profit or closing at market when the profit reaches a certain amount of points.
Added: we must have posted the posts at the same time :)
- www.metatrader5.com
Stop loss is not set. As for closing, it has not been decided yet: it will be either Take profit or closing on the market when a certain amount of points is reached.
Probably, it is worth to activate trawl and then see the result. At first glance, exit can be performed upon the reversal signal but on condition that the position is in profit.
If we have a grid, we can try exiting by the reversal signal, but again, look at the total profit and if it is more than zero - close.
The strategy is based on the ZigZag indicator and pending orders. General principle:
...
There is still one question to solve: how to choose the best way to find the values of points "A", "B" and "C"
Probably a loop search, there is no other way
Probably a loop overrun, there's no other way
There are two ways of doing it:
- one at a time
- in n-element packs (10, 50, ... 100, ...)
I recommend not looking at the ABC segments separately, but at the structure as a whole, as I have previously described here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/40157
- 2015.01.27
- www.mql5.com
I recommend not to consider the ABC segments separately, but the structure as a whole, as I previously described here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/40157.
We have not yet matured to writing wave structures, first we will consider the rays separately, and perhaps that will be all, if the result will be positive.
This variant can be done in several interpretations, so there is a lot of work, and accordingly there will be different results
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The strategy is based on the ZigZag indicator and pending orders. General principle:
...