Even a monkey can win at forex :)

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Yesterday my son was at a guest's house, while the ladies were in the kitchen, we played a game which I posted a year ago on the bloghttps://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/657622.

The essence of the game is simple - we choose any period in the tester, for example 1 month, run it in visualization mode, there are two buttons Buy and Sell. You should set the speed to maximum and click the buttons with your mouse, guessing the price direction somehow intuitively. Breakeven trails will close profitable trades, loss-making ones will be closed by the tester at the end of the run.

Of course, one should not look at the chart beforehand to see what has happened during the month, otherwise it will not be interesting. Screenshot of the program and below is a screenshot of my son's result. Note the % of successful trades )) He said so himself about the monkey, self-criticism)). He is not working or playing on the Forex market, so the result is similar to the one of the monkey.

Anyway, to all those who are desperate to win... The report is attached, see tester.zip at the bottom of the post

yyy

And the result.

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Имитатор торговли в тестере с трейлингом по безубытку
Имитатор торговли в тестере с трейлингом по безубытку
  • 2015.12.20
  • Alexey Volchanskiy
  • www.mql5.com
Всех с окончанием выходных и началом новой рабочей недели!Знаю, знаю, соскучились вы по любимой работе, уже руки чешутся учинить что-нибудь доброе и вечное )) Вот вам программка для разминки пальцев -...
Files:
tester.zip  49 kb
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

EA settings for the tester used

Files:
foxmt_tester.zip  1 kb
 
Yes, that's right! Any monkey can. I've been there, I've been there.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Even a monkey can win at forex :)

But we are not monkeys.

S.S., how do you get out of this field?

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

EA settings for the tester used

Dear!

Don't mess with the good monkeys' heads
 
And then Alexei complains that the trolls are getting to him.
[Deleted]  
Rent a monkey - pay with bananas
 

Most importantly, without using any indicators. )

 
Ramiz Mavludov:

Most importantly, without using any indicators. )

Turned out to be a flaw in the software. I tried to save the chart with the indicator in a template and then load the template in the tester. The indicator has appeared but buttons have disappeared for some reason. Let's fix it...

It is strange that no one has complained yet, I am widely using this code for the tester in other EAs.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

A flaw in the software came to light. I tried to save the chart with the indicator in a template and then load the template in the tester. The indicator appeared, but the buttons disappeared for some reason. Let's fix it...

It is strange that no one has complained yet, I am widely using this code for the tester in other EAs.

I'm used to doing manual overlaying, so it works fine if you don't push it where you shouldn't) For fun, I ran the test and I got 400% over a year using different pushes))
 
Petr Baskakov:
I'll rent a monkey - pay with bananas
Since 5% of traders trade profitably, we can conclude: - there are few real monkeys among them, they are too smart).
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