EURUSD Move
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newdigital, 2015.02.03 17:29Fed's Bullard downplays 'international' nod in FOMC statement (based on reuters article)
A top Federal Reserve official on Tuesday downplayed the Fed's nod to international developments in its latest policy statement, saying it was simply an acknowledgement of constant U.S. central bank discussion on the potential impact of global market events.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the Fed always takes international events into account and, in his view, the insertion of the word "international" was a recognition of that.
Bullard repeated his view that the Fed needs to raise rates sooner and then move gradually higher after that. He also said that the oil price plummet is distorting market-based inflation expectation measures, and that these measures should be set aside until energy prices stabilize.
Bullard was speaking at the annual Delaware Economic Forecast event at the University of Delaware.
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newdigital, 2015.02.03 17:31
Fed should delete 'patient' from next policy statement: Bullard (based on reuters article)
The Federal Reserve should delete the word "patient" from its next policy statement, a top Fed official said on Tuesday, which would give the central bank more flexibility on when to raise interest rates.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said if the Fed removes "patient" from its next policy statement in March, it does not mean the central bank has to hike at the next meeting.
Removing the word at the next meeting gives the Fed better "optionality", Bullard said.
Bullard is not a voting member on this year's policy-setting committee.
Please explain a bit more.
EURUSD going up or down? What do you think?
This is based on timeframe ... if we are talking about D1 timeframe so you can see it by yourself:
So, this is triangle pattern, and of the price will break one of the trendline together with 1.1648 resistance to be broken (on close D1 bar too) so we may see the market rally within the primary bearish. means - it will be downtrend anyway.
As to H4 timeframe (intra-day situation) so we have the following:
- Chinkou Span line crossed the price from below to above - breakout
- The price went to be above Sinkou Span A line (which is the virtual border between the bearish and bullish on the chart). Means - this H4 bar was opened within the bullish territory (uptrend)
- The price is above Ichimoku cloud (above ranging zone)
Thus, it is uptrend on H4.
So,
- MN1 is on downtrend,
- W1 is on downtrend,
- D1 is on downtrrend with market rally started (just a correction only within downtrend)
- H4 is on uptrend. But H4 timeframe is intra-day sutiation so if this trend will be continuing so we may see market rally for D1 within downrrend
I mean - this trend will not change in anything globally (downtrend anyway).
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What is the reason behind it? I checked news, no news at that time...Anyone knows?
Regards