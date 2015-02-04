EURUSD Move - page 2
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I need that information asap.
To make it shorter: The price will go up or down?
I need that information asap.
Hahaha! Forums are great for emotional traders... so many opinions, so many possibilities! Best of luck whichever way you trade, but you should really do your own analysis instead of relying on someone else's - best to "know your stuff" rather than hoping someone else does. NewDigital obviously seems to know what he is doing, but no one is perfect so even a professional could have flawed analysis. Or he could be deliberately misleading you. I do not suggest he is doing either, but you need to keep this in mind when taking others' advice.
Thank you to NewDigital for your in-depth answers. Very informative and detailed analyses!
Hahaha! Forums are great for emotional traders... so many opinions, so many possibilities! Best of luck whichever way you trade, but you should really do your own analysis instead of relying on someone else's - best to "know your stuff" rather than hoping someone else does. NewDigital obviously seems to know what he is doing, but no one is perfect so even a professional could have flawed analysis. Or he could be deliberately misleading you. I do not suggest he is doing either, but you need to keep this in mind when taking others' advice.
Thank you to NewDigital for your in-depth answers. Very informative and detailed analyses!
I agreea with you ...
Best regards
The situation was slightly changed.
H4 timeframe - the correction was started on open H4 bar as a secondary trend within the primary bullish, with 1.1533 as a key resistance level:
If we look at D1 timeframe so we can see that primary trend is downtrend and the secondary rally just started on open D1 bar, with same 1.1533 resistance level:
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EURUSD Move
newdigital, 2015.02.03 18:32
- Later ... when?
- When the price will cross 1.1312 level from above to below on close H4 bar.
- So, the uptrend for H4 will be continuing for now?
- Yes, only if the price will break 1.1533 level from below to above on close H4/D1 bars.