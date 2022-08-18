Can I ask some MT4 questions?

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Hi,

 Can I ask some questions regarding MT4? i'm asking this because it's mql5 forum, but i can see mql4 questions here.  is it allowed?

 
monty1:

Hi,

 Can I ask some questions regarding MT4? i'm asking this because it's mql5 forum, but i can see mql4 questions here.  is it allowed?

Yes, it is allowed, you can ask any questions concerning MT4 and MT5
 
izzatilla:
Yes, it is allowed, you can ask any questions concerning MT4 and MT5
Thank you Izzatilla.
  
Example graph//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

#property indicator_chart_window    // Indicator is drawn in the main window

#property indicator_buffers 3       // Number of buffers

#property indicator_color1 Blue     // Color of the 1st line

#property indicator_color2 Red      // Color of the 2nd line

#property indicator_color3 Yellow   // Color of the 3th line

 

double Buf_0[],Buf_1[],Buf_2[];             // Declaring arrays (for indicator buffers)

//--------------------------------------------------------------------

int init()                                      // Special function init()

  {

   SetIndexBuffer(0,Buf_0);                     // Assigning an array to a buffer

   SetIndexStyle (0,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,2);   // Line style



   SetIndexBuffer(1,Buf_1);                     // Assigning an array to a buffer

   SetIndexStyle (1,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,2);   // Line style



   SetIndexBuffer(2,Buf_2);                     // Assigning an array to a buffer

   SetIndexStyle (2,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,2);   // Line style

   return;                                      // Exit the special funct. init()

  }

//--------------------------------------------------------------------

int start()                         // Special function start()

  {

   int i,                           // Bar index

       Counted_bars;                // Number of counted bars

//--------------------------------------------------------------------

   Counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); // Number of counted bars

   i=Bars-Counted_bars-1;           // Index of the first uncounted

   while(i>=0)                      // Loop for uncounted bars

     {

        Buf_0[i]=Close[i];

        Buf_1[i]=iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_SMA,Buf_0[i],i);

        Buf_2[i]=iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_SMA,Buf_1[i],i);

      i--;          

     }

//--------------------------------------------------------------------

   return;                          // Exit the special funct. start()

  }

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi everybody.


I'm learnin new MT4 coding. But I know metastock very well.

I want to draw diffarent a moving average for examination and learning code writing menthality.


For example (Metastock version)

M1= Close;

M2=MOV(M1,5,S); // Simple 5 period moving average of M1

M3=MOV(M2,5,S); // Simple 5 period moving average of M2


I've wrote above code on MT4 but not working. How can i write this code on MT4 ?


Can anybody help me??


Thanks for your advice.

 
hsaglam:

...


 
  1. monty1 Can I ask some questions regarding MT4? i'm asking this because it's mql5 forum, but i can see mql4 questions here.  is it allowed? I've wrote above code on MT4 but not working
    Look at the URL of the up arrow it is https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/mql4 Which is the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page.) Either you posted in the correct location, or more likely a moderator has already moved it.
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum

    And edited hsaglam's broken code using SRC.

  2. "Doesn't work" is meaningless - just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires - meaningless. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. You must provide information.

  3. Buf_1[i]=iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_SMA,Buf_0[i],i);
    The second from the last argument must be ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE
              iMA - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference

    What you are trying to do, requires iMAOnArray

  4. int start()                         // Special function start()
:
   Counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); // Number of counted bars
    Start using the new Event Handling Functions.
              Event Handling Functions - Functions - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
              How to do your lookbacks correctly.
 
whroeder1:
  1. Look at the URL of the up arrow it is https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/mql4 Which is the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page.) Either you posted in the correct location, or more likely a moderator has already moved it.
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum

    And edited hsaglam's broken code using SRC.

  2. "Doesn't work" is meaningless - just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires - meaningless. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. You must provide information.

  3. The second from the last argument must be ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE
              iMA - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference

    What you are trying to do, requires iMAOnArray

  4. Start using the new Event Handling Functions.
              Event Handling Functions - Functions - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
              How to do your lookbacks correctly.

Hi.

First my english is not good. I'm sorry for this.

And thanks for your helpfull advice.

I want to draw a moving average on chart window like above graphic.

I'll try loopbacks methods and iMAOnArray function. 

 
Hello
How can I have a notification on my mobile app when I use the command "Alert() " in mql4? I use this cam and but I just have sound action in the windows mt4, how can I have notification on mobile app too? 
[Deleted]  
iman zare: How can I have a notification on my mobile app when I use the command "Alert() " in mql4? I use this cam and but I just have sound action in the windows mt4, how can I have notification on mobile app too? 
Use the "SendNotification()" to send out Push Notifications to the app. but remember to setup the app's "MetaQuotes ID" in the settings of the desktop MT4 terminal application, for it to work!
SendNotification - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference
SendNotification - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
SendNotification - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference
 
Fernando Carreiro:
Use the "SendNotification()" to send out Push Notifications to the app. but remember to setup the app's "MetaQuotes ID" in the settings of the desktop MT4 terminal application, for it to work!
Thanks a lot
 

Hello everybody. I am new in mql4 programming. How can I attach two objects together as the they move at the same time. I mean when I move object1 by mouse, I need the object2 to follow the direction of object1. I have the following code and it works good, but there are two problems:

1. As my timer function works permanently, the memory or CPU is working too much.

2. There is a tiny lag between movement of object1 and object2 that does not look like pretty (it moves with a kind of vibration). I tried to solve it by changing in timer speed, but the result was not good. I am looking for code to attach two objects perfectly.

For example descriptions on Fibonacci levels (i.e., 61.8%) move perfectly when I move my Fibonacci retracement. I'm looking for an attachment like that.

Thank you


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   EventSetMillisecondTimer(100);
   
   ObjectCreate(0,"Object1",OBJ_TREND,0,Time[40],High[1],Time[1],High[1]);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Object1",OBJPROP_RAY,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Object1",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Object1",OBJPROP_WIDTH,3);

   ObjectCreate(0,"Object2",OBJ_TEXT,0,Time[20],High[20]);
   ObjectSetText("Object2","TEXT",12,"Arial",clrBlue);
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
   datetime time_1 = ObjectGetInteger(0,"Object1",OBJPROP_TIME1,0);
   double price_1 = ObjectGetDouble(0, "Object1", OBJPROP_PRICE1,0);

   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Object2",OBJPROP_TIME1,time_1);
   ObjectSetDouble(0,"Object2",OBJPROP_PRICE1,price_1); 
  }
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