Experts: KNUX Martingale - page 3

New comment
 

I cannot test it

knux_martingale EURUSD,M1: Error opening SELL order : 131
knux_martingale EURUSD,M1: OrderSend error 131

and

Please add compound interest system.

 

I compare the result of the original code - Pure Martingale, attached is the result for same period of time tested.

 This is the KNUX Martingale. There were only 44 trades  to reach this amount of money.

drawdawn: one or two trade tooks almost one month to finish. 

Good work on the filtering before opening position. 

KNUX Martingale 

 This is the result of Pure Martingale - There were 596 trades to reach this amount of money (bigger result, more trades)

Pure martingale 

 Good job man, keep the good work.

 

By the way, is this work on cent account?

 

Thank you for sharing 

123
New comment