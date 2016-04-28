Experts: KNUX Martingale - page 3
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I cannot test it
knux_martingale EURUSD,M1: Error opening SELL order : 131
knux_martingale EURUSD,M1: OrderSend error 131
and
Please add compound interest system.
I compare the result of the original code - Pure Martingale, attached is the result for same period of time tested.
This is the KNUX Martingale. There were only 44 trades to reach this amount of money.
drawdawn: one or two trade tooks almost one month to finish.
Good work on the filtering before opening position.
This is the result of Pure Martingale - There were 596 trades to reach this amount of money (bigger result, more trades)
Good job man, keep the good work.
By the way, is this work on cent account?
Thank you for sharing