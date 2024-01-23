Indicators: Vertical Time Lines
Hi,Dear sir do you have V-Line Indi - indicator for MetaTrader 5?
if posible please send me
Best Regards
Mehran
Hi,Dear sir do you have V-Line Indi - indicator for MetaTrader 5?
Is it possible to draw vertical timeline for future sessions by inputting number of bars from present bar?
If yes, can you please modify it?
thank you.
Hi,Dear sir
How can Hatching between two vertical lines ?
for example: Hatching the area between two lines in a chart vline (2016,10,15,red) , vline (2016,05,05,green) , .........
if possible please send me (mql4 or mql5)
Best Regards
Mehran
HI. Is it possible to limit visibility to certain timeframes to avoid having to manually select M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 each time?
I tried "input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES..." but was unable to make it work even though I got no compiling errors.
Any thought would be much appreciated. Thank you.
HI. Is it possible to limit visibility to certain timeframes to avoid having to manually select M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 each time?
I tried "input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES..." but was unable to make it work even though I got no compiling errors.
Any thought would be much appreciated. Thank you.
Deselect - All timeframes - and select required timeframes.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.10.17 11:40
The original MQL4 code is very old and unstructured and requires that it be totally redone properly (which I will be doing over the weekend).
However, here is a very quick & dirty fix so that it will work on MQL5, despite the need for it to be refactored properly.
There could still be bugs, and the proper rewrite will be released later.
Hi! It is possible to edit it for 24hrs vertical lines? I mean, drawing a line every hour
Is there any indicator like that...
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Vertical Time Lines:
Indicator can draws up to six different vertical lines each at a designated time.
Each vertical line can be historically repeated.
Author: file45