Indicators: Vertical Time Lines

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Vertical Time Lines:

Indicator can draws up to six different vertical lines each at a designated time.

Each vertical line can be historically repeated.

Vertical Time Line

Author: file45

 
is it possible to disable Sunday lines? because my broker don't have Sunday candles and chart looks a bit messy... 
 

Hi,Dear sir do you have V-Line Indi - indicator for MetaTrader 5? 

if posible please send me

Best Regards

Mehran 

 
MEHRAN50:

Hi,Dear sir do you have V-Line Indi - indicator for MetaTrader 5? 

Try to change file extension to mq5 and compile under MT5. (Disclaimer: not every MT4 indicator can be ported to MT5 in such simple way)
 

Is it possible to draw vertical timeline for future sessions by inputting number of bars from present bar?

If yes, can you please modify it?

thank you. 

 

Hi,Dear sir

How can Hatching between two   vertical lines  ?

for example: Hatching the area between two lines in a chart  vline  (2016,10,15,red) , vline (2016,05,05,green) , .........

if possible please send me (mql4 or mql5)

Best Regards

Mehran 

 

HI. Is it possible to limit visibility to certain timeframes to avoid having to manually select M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 each time? 

I tried "input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES..." but was unable to make it work even though I got no compiling errors. 

Any thought would be much appreciated. Thank you. 

 
RainGurl:

HI. Is it possible to limit visibility to certain timeframes to avoid having to manually select M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 each time? 

I tried "input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES..." but was unable to make it work even though I got no compiling errors. 

Any thought would be much appreciated. Thank you. 

Vis

Deselect - All timeframes - and select required timeframes.

[Deleted]  
Mehran Vadoodfam: Hi,Dear sir do you have V-Line Indi - indicator for MetaTrader 5?

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Daily Vertical Lines in MT5

Fernando Carreiro, 2018.10.17 11:40

The original MQL4 code is very old and unstructured and requires that it be totally redone properly (which I will be doing over the weekend).

However, here is a very quick & dirty fix so that it will work on MQL5, despite the need for it to be refactored properly.

There could still be bugs, and the proper rewrite will be released later.


Files:
vertical_time_lines.mq5  9 kb
 
Hi! It is possible to edit it for 24hrs vertical lines? I mean, drawing a line every hour
 
Carlos Mendez #:
Hi! It is possible to edit it for 24hrs vertical lines? I mean, drawing a line every hour

Is there any indicator like that...

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