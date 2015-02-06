Is "market depth" working - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and silence...
What is there to say?
Depth does not work, because forex is not a stock exchange, and if it does not work, how will you apply it? (questions are rhetorical)
What is there to say?
Depth does not work, because forex is not a stock exchange, and if it does not work, how will you apply it? (questions are rhetorical).
It is useful when you want to move in large volumes (a very large volume in the case of Forex).
If the market is deep enough, it is interesting to observe large volumes.
It is interesting to observe large volumes.
useful if you want to go in high volume (very high volume in the case of forex).
If the market is deep enough, it is interesting to observe large volumes.
We also like to observe high volumes, which is not a negligible factor.
How much is too much?
What is there to say?
Depth does not work, because forex is not a stock exchange, and if it does not work, how will you apply it? (rhetorical questions)
i understand that the information about the last deal is the last deal made within a particular electronic system and it does not cover the whole forex.
But the same can be said for bid/ask. these indicators are also generated within a limited network of liquidity providers. so why not also show the flipper within the same network?
How come?! Renat said that information about specific real trades is transmitted through the gateway from liquidity providers in the form of last_trade. it means such information is available in principle and all deals within a specific pool are registered and transmitted to the CA. so why this information is not transmitted to the end user i.e. the trader? why does the forex client terminal not show that flipper, which comes from the PL, if it exists?
i understand that the information about the last deal is the last deal made within a particular electronic system and it does not cover the whole forex.
But the same can be said for bid/ask. these indicators are also generated within a limited network of liquidity providers. so why not also show the flipper within the same network?
Are you asking me?
The bike isn't mine, I just put up an ad...
Are you asking me?
The moped is not mine, I just posted the ad...
I'm just saying there's a lot to talk about...
but for some reason they don't talk about it... from the gateway and that's it!)
not you)
i'm just saying there's a lot to talk about...
but for some reason they don't talk about it... from the gateway and that's it!)
It would be better if money came straight from the gateway ))))
You open the gateway and there's a pile of dough, you empty it, close it, open it again and there's a pile of dough. Such a Groundhog Day I like it )))
It would be better if money came straight from the gateway ))))
You open the gateway and there's a pile of dough, you empty it, close it, open it again and there's a pile of dough. This is the kind of Groundhog Day I like ))
that's what I thought.......