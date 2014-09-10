Need help! Can't solve the problem, I'm hitting hardware limitations - page 20

komposter, can you use a DLL in your EA?

If so, you can do the following:

Pack the data into a header table file, using ZLIB

(http://www.zlib.net/)

It will work very fast (you'll be surprised how fast.

The DLL will be ready to work in 3 msec. Everything will work in "real time").

Data will be reduced 5-8 times and at the end of the same file (packed)

will contain table with ID, offsets and data length.

If you have very big amount of records in source file then you have to compile

into a subtable (several subtables), indicating the offsets in the main table, so you don't need to

so that you don't have to look through the whole table, but only a small part of it.

For example: USD data are stored from 0 offset to 1023,

EU data from 1024 to 2047 etc.

If the data is not packed into one file (it will be huge), there will be

one more (tiny) subtable, in which the packer will indicate the file number.

And when DLL loads the files, it will create a common subtable from the subtables of

of all the files. Better yet, all of the offsets are stored in the first file, and if

we "step outside" of 1 file, the data is taken from the second file, etc.


I forgot...

If you take my advice, I recommend that you pack your

text data with Zlib string packing function (not binary data, it works faster).

I think the function is called ZCompressString...

zlib Home Site
  • www.zlib.net
Web page copyright © 1996-2014 Greg Roelofs, Jean-loup Gailly and Mark Adler. zlib software copyright © 1995-2012 Jean-loup Gailly and Mark Adler.
 

Renat:

Zipping, as well as encryption, can already be standard:


Data encryption methods


To specify method of data conversion (encryption and hash calculation), enumeration ENUM_CRYPT_METHOD is used in functions CryptEncode() and CryptDecode().

ENUM_CRYPT_METHOD

Constant

Description

CRYPT_BASE64

BASE64 encryption (transcoding)

CRYPT_AES128

AES encryption with 128 bit key (16 bytes)

CRYPT_AES256

256 Bit (32 bytes) AES Encryption

CRYPT_DES

DES encryption with key 56 bits (7 bytes)

CRYPT_HASH_SHA1

Calculate HASH SHA1

CRYPT_HASH_SHA256

Calculate HASH SHA256

CRYPT_HASH_MD5

HASH calculation MD5

CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP

ZIP archiving

The question is not about encryption, it's about how to access the data quickly.

The purpose of archiving is to reduce the size of the data and allow the fast transfer of offsets

not the main (20GB) file, but a 5-8 times smaller one.

But it is not enough to pack, you should also have a mechanism for fast access to data.

P/S Zlib has functions for fast string compression and decompression.

 

I pointed out that it is no longer necessary to have third-party dlls to pack or encrypt the data. As opposed to your DLL method.

I didn't talk about solving the topstarter's problem.

 
Renat:

I pointed out that it is no longer necessary to have third party dlls to pack or encrypt the data. As opposed to your DLL method.

I didn't say anything about solving the problem of the topicstarter.

A DLL is not a data unpacker, but a mechanism for quickly extracting data from

a file packed according to a certain scheme.

 
All of this is now easily done with the language. Compression is available as standard.
 
Renat:
Well, all this is now easily done using the language tools. The compression is available from the standard.

Great, now the topicstarter will probably solve his problem.

I've never worked with files in MQL5, I'll see if it's possible to open

I have never worked with files in MQL5.

Yes, it is :)

bool  FileSeek(
   int                  file_handle,     // handle файла
   long                 offset,          // в байтах
   ENUM_FILE_POSITION   origin           // позиция для отсчета
   );

Будем надеятся, что терминал работает так же быстро, как и нативная DLL
 
Everything works, and it's fast. I have described above methods to improve the efficiency of file operations in our implementation.
 
Renat:
Everything works, and it's fast. I have described above methods to make file operations more efficient in our implementation.

I'm not understating the abilities and capabilities of the terminal, but

when I needed to extract data from a 1.21Gb file, with 21,345,728(!) lines, a couple of years ago,

http://ftp.micex.com/pub/info/historical_data/Securities_market/OrderBook20130206.rar

data of the form:

NO,SECCODE,BUYSELL,TIME,ORDERNO,ACTION,PRICE,VOLUME,TRADENO,TRADEPRICE

21345728,USD000UTSTOM,B,235000002,3568,0,29.6095,300000,,

Then by the method I indicated, the search time was 35-45 MICROSECUNDS,

It is true to say that the file was prepared for more than 2 days :(

P / S It's not about what to use (terminal or DLL), but how to prepare the data.

And the fact that there are new features in the terminal is very welcome!

 
Mikalas:

I'm not underestimating the abilities of the terminal, but

when I needed to extract data from a 1.21GB file a couple of years ago, with 21,345,728(!) lines,

http://ftp.micex.com/pub/info/historical_data/Securities_market/OrderBook20130206.rar

data of the form:

NO,SECCODE,BUYSELL,TIME,ORDERNO,ACTION,PRICE,VOLUME,TRADENO,TRADEPRICE

21345728,USD000UTSTOM,B,235000002,3568,0,29.6095,300000,,

Then by the method I indicated, the search time was 35-45 MICROSECUNDS,

It's true to say that the file was prepared for more than 2 days :(

Maybe milliseconds? On Windows-based OS in microseconds, measurements just can't be done...
