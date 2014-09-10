Need help! Can't solve the problem, I'm hitting hardware limitations - page 21
Maybe milliseconds? On Windows-based OS in microseconds, the measurement just can't be done...
Sorry, just because you don't know how doesn't mean it's not possible:
The code Yurich uses, even in the terminal:
http://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/windows/desktop/dn553408
I'm not understating the abilities and capabilities of the terminal, but
when a couple of years ago I needed to extract data from a 1.21Gb file, with 21,345,728(!) lines,
Try again. In two years the MQL4 language (if it was done on it) has been completely rewritten and the file work has been completely rewritten.
Which method exactly?
The method of preparing the data.
In my case, it looked like this:
In your case you just take the MT5 x64 and read everything into memory in one piece. Then a quick one-pass scan to the right edges to plot the offsets.
In 2014, a file of some gig is not going to scare anyone.
Thanks, but I don't have a problem, komposter has a problem.
I told you how I solved it before (only once, no more needed).
P/S I can't even find my source code in the archive to give it to komposter
as an example.
