dmitrii manikhin:

Hello, I would like to ask you to write an EA for the indicator, it needs to open a position for several currency pairs simultaneously, based on the signal of the indicator, then there is an averaging position for a given percentage, profit closing, please make the overall profit on all the traded pairs, in the depazit currency or a certain percentage.

This indicator is a triangle pattern! It has the price mark and the triangle pattern is not re-drawn if the price passes from the price mark and breaks through the upper or lower respectively triangle tops, depending on which way the mark is directed up or down.So please make a choice function, how the EA will open an order 1 option by the price marker 2 option by a pending order when the price breaks through the apex at a given distance in pips from the top, or automatically after the breakout of the top after 2-3 points.

I tried to work with this strategy! I used to open some order with my hands and then two bots were picking it up. I used 5 pairs and got 70%-100% daily.

The strategy is similar to the 1-2-3 strategy. Googling, there should be ready experts for this strategy.
 
The idea is to achieve 100%,200%,300% ... profits all the time withdrawing profits sooner or later, but in any case there will be plum sooner or later. But if I want to achieve such results it is not enough to get only demo results, and I would like to automatically select probable pairs and the best possible time periods, and lots ... But in any case, thanks for the answer.
 
dmitrii manikhin:

In the tester, the triangle disappears from time to time and another one appears in its place.

the usual, redrawing...
 
Yes, I agree, but there is no retracement, provided that price breaks the top or bottom of the triangle, respectively.
 
If the lower (upper) corner of a green (red) triangle is broken first, the triangle is removed. Therefore, if you look at the history on the chart at certain parameters, you get a pretty nice picture, as only good triangles that give a correct signal remain. You cannot use this indicator without additional filters, you might lose your deposit.
 

Hi all!

Who would be able to write such an EA please help!

This is how it will work. Immediately after the identification of the EA it puts two pending buy stop and sell stop orders at a distance of "X" from the price (x can be specified in the settings of the EA in points)

The lot, T.p. and S.l. are also set in the settings.

Also in settings there should be such point, like the life time of the order "T" - in minutes. I.e. if time of life T= 10 min. Then when the pending order triggers in 10 minutes, this order will be closed.

So. If the price has moved >or = X, the order will open (and the second pending order will be deleted simultaneously) and close for one of three reasons - t.p. , s.l. or T. After the close everything starts from the beginning.

If the price moves less than X, at the opening of a new candle the pending orders are modified, namely, they are again set at the distance of X from the price. The process will be repeated until one of them triggers.

The EA should work on any timeframe.

 
Alexandr Nevadovschi:

Hello, everyone!

The EA should work on any timeframe.

There is Simple News in kodobase, it works according to the algorithm described.
 

Hi all. Please automate the indicator. Open position by signal, close and reverse position by opposite signal

 
so many willing, because there is a freelance service
