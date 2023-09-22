I will write an advisor free of charge - page 43
Hello, I would like to ask you to write an EA for the indicator, it needs to open a position for several currency pairs simultaneously, based on the signal of the indicator, then there is an averaging position for a given percentage, profit closing, please make the overall profit on all the traded pairs, in the depazit currency or a certain percentage.
This indicator is a triangle pattern! It has the price mark and the triangle pattern is not re-drawn if the price passes from the price mark and breaks through the upper or lower respectively triangle tops, depending on which way the mark is directed up or down.So please make a choice function, how the EA will open an order 1 option by the price marker 2 option by a pending order when the price breaks through the apex at a given distance in pips from the top, or automatically after the breakout of the top after 2-3 points.
I tried to work with this strategy! I used to open some order with my hands and then two bots were picking it up. I used 5 pairs and got 70%-100% daily.
The strategy is similar to the 1-2-3 strategy. Google it, there should be ready-made EAs for this strategy.
In the tester, the triangle disappears from time to time and another one appears in its place.
Hi all!
Who would be able to write such an EA please help!
This is how it will work. Immediately after the identification of the EA it puts two pending buy stop and sell stop orders at a distance of "X" from the price (x can be specified in the settings of the EA in points)
The lot, T.p. and S.l. are also set in the settings.
Also in settings there should be such point, like the life time of the order "T" - in minutes. I.e. if time of life T= 10 min. Then when the pending order triggers in 10 minutes, this order will be closed.
So. If the price has moved >or = X, the order will open (and the second pending order will be deleted simultaneously) and close for one of three reasons - t.p. , s.l. or T. After the close everything starts from the beginning.
If the price moves less than X, at the opening of a new candle the pending orders are modified, namely, they are again set at the distance of X from the price. The process will be repeated until one of them triggers.
The EA should work on any timeframe.
Hello, everyone!
Hi all. Please automate the indicator. Open position by signal, close and reverse position by opposite signal