elugovoy:

Whatever you call it... that's how it sails.)

The grail is harvesting in its own pattern. It will be on the market soon.
 
Payday coming up... Want, want, want, want..... Which one am I in line for?
 

Good afternoon everyone!

Graal and Super Mosquito sold EUR/USD. Robot takeprofit at 100pp(5 digits).

past the market want to sell I think today expect sanctions on your branch
 
IvanIvanov:
I think you're expecting sanctions on your branch today.
They're taking a long time, my turn hasn't even come yet. It's been a long time since I applied.
SAASA_IVANOV:
It's been a long time coming, and it's not even my turn yet. It's been a while since I applied.
If it's so beautiful, patience isn't an obstacle.
and what you're doing now is getting you banned from the community.
 
IvanIvanov:
If it's so beautiful, patience is not an obstacle.
and what you're doing now threatens you with a community ban.
All right, then I'll take out the ads. Let's wait for the marketplace.
 

Grail test. StopLoss=35pp.+ Trallinstop.-i.e. stoploss is trawled.


 

Grail" test. advisor with StopLoss=350pps (5-snap) . No trailing stop.


 

If you take a closer look at the value of "Mistimated charts errors", you will realise that you have no grail.

The nature of the graph also indicates this: there is no growth at the end of the test period (just where there are no matching errors).

