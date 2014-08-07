That's it guys . give up your systems, the grail has been created. Get in line for the grail :o)) - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Whatever you call it... that's how it sails.)
Good afternoon everyone!
Graal and Super Mosquito sold EUR/USD. Robot takeprofit at 100pp(5 digits).
I think you're expecting sanctions on your branch today.
It's been a long time coming, and it's not even my turn yet. It's been a while since I applied.
If it's so beautiful, patience is not an obstacle.
Grail test. StopLoss=35pp.+ Trallinstop.-i.e. stoploss is trawled.
Grail" test. advisor with StopLoss=350pps (5-snap) . No trailing stop.
If you take a closer look at the value of "Mistimated charts errors", you will realise that you have no grail.
The nature of the graph also indicates this: there is no growth at the end of the test period (just where there are no matching errors).