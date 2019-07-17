Developers! Do you even test what you create? - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Truly folk wisdom says:
"Don't do good to people...."
You get the impression this isn't a forum for like-minded people
who program, but a forum for spiteful people,
ready to get their kicks out of every (true) statement!
I got in here in March 2012.
artmedia70! I've been bumping into serious MT-5 bugs for SEVERAL YEARS!
N-e: Not even a "hands" order was not removed (I had to close it via QUIK)!
Is this normal?
You have to test the framework!
1. Specifically - what am I wrong?
2. they have quickly fixed one mistake (albeit one) !!!!.
P/S You are writing an EA for a customer, and it (the EA) started working incorrectly because of bugs in MT-5.
Try to guess to whom the customer will have a claim?
I got in here in March 2012.
artmedia70! I've been bumping into serious MT-5 bugs for SEVERAL YEARS!
N-e: Not even a "hands" order was not removed (I had to close it via QUIK)!
Is this normal?
You have to test the framework!
1. Specifically - what am I wrong?
2. they have quickly fixed one mistake (albeit one) !!!!.
P/S You are writing an EA for a client, and it (the EA) started working incorrectly because of bugs in MT-5.
Guess who the customer will have claims against?
Nah... I've never had a claim. But to say that we've found a bug and ask to make it better, of course. You know what I mean? No one yells at me in CAPS, everyone speaks to me normally, friendly and helpful. And I do the same to them. Both sides benefit from this - we don't get emotional, we work fruitfully together. That's probably the difference.
Artem, you're not a boy either....
I'm not giving examples from "Uncle Vanya", but from my own experience with MT-5.
You have no idea how kind I am. Of course there's no man who's not
who do not make mistakes. But the financial market should NOT release untested products!
Tested product! Isn't it obvious?
THE DEVELOPERS HAVE SPENT A YEAR AND A HALF FIXING THEIR BUGS,
which could have been tested FREE OF CHARGE on this
forum for 2-3 weeks.
I entered here in March 2012.
When you are asked to show the logs, it does not mean to show a screenshot of a log. It means to go to the logs folder of the client terminal and (or) the experts' logs folder, take from there files with the extension log for the desired date and send them to the service desk.
In addition, there are articles on this subject:
stringo!
I sent the logs to servicedesk.
Rosh!
Do you really think that without reading the documentation and the forum
you can write a working EA?
Please answer two simple questions:
1. If a trade has been executed, should I get the message TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD --> ORDER_STATE_STARTED or not?
2. After the message that the order has been modified TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_UPDATE --> ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_MODIFY
should I get the message TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_UPDATE --> ORDER_STATE_PLACED or not?
By the way, artmedia70!
Your quote: Nuh-uh... I've never had a claim made against me yet.
Write a FORTS advisor for me and then we'll see...
Yes, but there is one condition:
We will test it at your expense and in a real account, and if everything is OK,
If everything is OK, it will be counted as payment for writing the expert advisor, if not, then ...
By the way, artmedia70!
Your quote: Nuh-uh... I've never had a claim made against me yet.
Write a FORTS advisor for me and then we'll see...
Yes, but there is one condition:
We will test it at your expense and in a real account, and if everything is OK,
If everything is OK, it will be counted as payment for writing the expert advisor, if not, then ...
Artem, I don't want to take you at your word, but it's not a
a deliberate move on your part. The fact is that the current bugs will not
will not allow you to write an EA according to my TOR.
Right now my Expert Advisor is working and brings profit of 1% per day.
I wanted to thoroughly upgrade it, but because of bugs in
MT-5 errors do not work.
And second, what is the upfront fee if we are testing at your expense with 5000 euro depo?
P/S What high level language do you speak?