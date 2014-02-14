Creating and testing arbitrage strategies - page 3
If it's no secret how and what do you trade? How successful are you? I think this opportunity has only recently appeared on MT5.
My forex is more than 2X at the moment. i got a good result, i managed to keep the current account on the mt5. at the moment i have more than 2X on the mt5. now i have a drawdown. first the sberbank spread has sharply narrowed, i closed my losses. now the surge is the same. i may close it in minus. the result is still about 100% for 6 months.
Otherwise, it's patch on patch when calculating lots and more.
The easiest thing to do is to logarithm all the charts, then build linear combinations for them. you can also test using the logarithm chart. if equity is normal, you can convert it back - it (profit) isn't going anywhere.
The result is still about 100% for six months.
Decent instruments!
Have you tried the history service for all RTS trades?
Let's skip this one))
No, this is classic arbitrage! Left foot - right foot. Left basket, right basket. Against synthetics, who's going to arbitrate? Synthetics in the left hand basket, index in the right hand basket, or vice versa.
Beta is correlation, i.e. the difference in incremental ratios.
Instead of subtracting the legs, multiply one of them by minus one and then add up. the arithmetic does not change, but the graph is already one. it is much easier to deal with one graph than with two.
Typical index futures arbitrage - synthetic
Sell the left, buy the right and vice versa.
It is enough to divide the right one by the left one and plot this ratio. you will immediately see if a fish is there or not and how much it is.
// If in logarithmic form, subtraction will replace division.
Please note that the dots on the bottom graph show: blue dots represent the sum of symbols in the left hand basket, red dots represent the sum of symbols in the right hand basket. Note: the yellow dots show just one graph: the correlation (delta) of the two baskets.
It's all clear, but you don't need to. just divide the right one by the left one and graph that ratio. you'll immediately see whether there are fish there or not and exactly how many.