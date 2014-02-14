Creating and testing arbitrage strategies - page 2
Also trading arbitrage on forts. MT5 robot on the way.
In two months ((.
I tried to put such a strategy in the indicator WPR[i] = (iClose("EURJPY",PERIOD_M1,i) - WPRPos * iClose("USDJPY",PERIOD_M1,i)) where WPRPos is rounded to the third digit of EURUSD. Basically these are the components of a currency trnugolgic, and in the figure the spread fluctuates
What units are the fluctuations graded in? What are these Tugriks +60/-60?
I took the Vinin indicators, made some adjustments, looked into the code - they seem to get points from her.
yellow line is the result of rounding EURUSD
I can hardly believe it.
Put division instead of subtraction. everything will become clear at once, and there will be no questions about units.
Young:
the yellow line is the result of EURUSD rounding
And why the rounding? is it tradable at all? how will you monetize it?
Of course, the EA does not have the full functionality, but it will do for testing. The main problem is the liquidity of our markets. In the Expert Advisor, each order is closed by the market and this partially solves the problem of slippage. If we want to play it the grown-up way, we need a system of entries/exits:
-In/Out queue for each symbol;
-Limit orders setting;
-partial overlap on partial entry of another leg;
-partial overlap with the other leg in the presence of a clear trend of the first leg.