Examples: Superposition and Interference of Financial Securities - page 2

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The indicator work does not dependent on the platform used (ODL, or any other). Important is only that all symbols specified in the list should be downloaded and opened in МТ4 with same timeframes .
Probably, not all symbols are loaded, some (iClose, iHigh....) return zero.
The indicator does not use earlier data, so it should work at LenghtSample = 10 aslo, but in this case when calculating the Kf factor, there will be a small range of orice changes, and as a result there will be a big error at the recalculation for other currencies on the timeframe, on which it is used. I recommend to set LenghtSample about 1000, in this case sharp fluctuations of the market will not strongly affect results of calculations. Or if you reduce time of calculations for strategy optimization, calculate Kf separately with LenghtSample = 1000, and for other calculation use LenghtSample =10; though it is better to set it not less than 100.
If you do not have all symbols used in the indicator, remove those that are not present, but you should very attentively recalculate indexes at calculation of currencies and errors, if something does not work only because of an error in indexes.
[Deleted]  

Hi

I make my chart 2 yares ago same as Superposition formula but it is not clear for trade.

 
nn:

Hi

I make my chart 2 yares ago same as Superposition formula but it is not clear for trade.

I have not absolutely understood, in what a question?
If you interests as to use the constructed schedules of national currencies for trade?
For this purpose it is desirable расчитанные to deduce all currencies in one window. Further it is possible to compare the moments of turns of separate currencies rather each other and concerning the basic schedule EURUSD. Some currencies can lag behind considerably others, thus having too a movement direction, they and need to be used for trade. And what advance to use as indicators for decision-making. As it is possible to impose standard indicators on all received schedules.
[Deleted]  
Hi - excellent work. I had never thought of using synthetic pairs as well as real ones to calculate currency values. Just wondering if at least part of the error that you have to compensate for is due to a too simple formula for the synthetic pairs. Sometimes need to calculate using the Ask value for the pair, see this article "http://www.futurestech.com.au/Thoughts.htm#Synthetic Pairs"
[Deleted]  

hi i dont have any question,i just share what i did befor

thanks

majid

 
Fabio:

Hi Andrea

I made some progress, I re-coded the indicator, but I think I made some error because I do not obtain the right value for EURUSD close.

Have a look and may be improve it ;-)

Cheers

Fabio


Ciao Fabio,
did you manage to make it work??? ...it seems I have problems with MT4 using simultaneously history from different pairs :(
Maybe if you write me in private we can sort it out: http://www.mql4.com/users/Zypkin


Andrea

[Deleted]  
This indicator does not work :):):)
 
I finish my activity in the Forex market and I will not appear in this forum any more. Therefore I will not be able to answer your questions. Please find more details in the topic Piligrimus - neuronet indicator (in Russian.'
Who does not know Russian, can take advantage of the electronic translator of sites http://www.online-translator.com/site_translation.aspx?prmtlang=en
In the specified theme you can download my indicators free of charge.
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