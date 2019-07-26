Examples: Superposition and Interference of Financial Securities - page 2
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Probably, not all symbols are loaded, some (iClose, iHigh....) return zero.
The indicator does not use earlier data, so it should work at LenghtSample = 10 aslo, but in this case when calculating the Kf factor, there will be a small range of orice changes, and as a result there will be a big error at the recalculation for other currencies on the timeframe, on which it is used. I recommend to set LenghtSample about 1000, in this case sharp fluctuations of the market will not strongly affect results of calculations. Or if you reduce time of calculations for strategy optimization, calculate Kf separately with LenghtSample = 1000, and for other calculation use LenghtSample =10; though it is better to set it not less than 100.
If you do not have all symbols used in the indicator, remove those that are not present, but you should very attentively recalculate indexes at calculation of currencies and errors, if something does not work only because of an error in indexes.
Hi
I make my chart 2 yares ago same as Superposition formula but it is not clear for trade.
Hi
I make my chart 2 yares ago same as Superposition formula but it is not clear for trade.
If you interests as to use the constructed schedules of national currencies for trade?
For this purpose it is desirable расчитанные to deduce all currencies in one window. Further it is possible to compare the moments of turns of separate currencies rather each other and concerning the basic schedule EURUSD. Some currencies can lag behind considerably others, thus having too a movement direction, they and need to be used for trade. And what advance to use as indicators for decision-making. As it is possible to impose standard indicators on all received schedules.
hi i dont have any question,i just share what i did befor
thanks
majid
Hi Andrea
I made some progress, I re-coded the indicator, but I think I made some error because I do not obtain the right value for EURUSD close.
Have a look and may be improve it ;-)
Cheers
Fabio
Ciao Fabio,
did you manage to make it work??? ...it seems I have problems with MT4 using simultaneously history from different pairs :(
Maybe if you write me in private we can sort it out: http://www.mql4.com/users/Zypkin
Andrea
Who does not know Russian, can take advantage of the electronic translator of sites http://www.online-translator.com/site_translation.aspx?prmtlang=en
In the specified theme you can download my indicators free of charge.