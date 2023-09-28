Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 39
Do you think this is the work of one MM algorithm?
I think so, but others may support it. i.e. the first one starts, the second one continues and so the last one is the daddy of the investor )
i think so... i also do not know who the last one is and who is not... i also do not know who the investors are but i think that all the small guys are investors....)
The skew is not severe just big bids at the lower end:
Screenshots of the MetaTrader trading platform
BTCUSD, M1, 2013.10.03
Distel Enterprise, MetaTrader 4, Demo
Gentlemen, let's discuss the distortions in the cup. What's on the screenshot yesterday and what's on the screenshot today. Don't you think the volume skew is significant? What are your thoughts on this?
I'm looking at the glass, is the volume exactly level?
Yeah, they are. It's more or less evened out now.
And where to get such a cup?
so when you open a real account, you get links in the mail.
It looks like you have to sign up, but I didn't.
Where do you get a glass like that?
What a great exchange, no one knows anything
no conditions, no ways to deposit or withdraw
no where to complain
Where is the office?
where is the person in charge ?
But it is an addictive currency! Well almost, there's a definite addiction of the last stage.
but it looks like you have to sign up. I didn't sign up.
That's right.
everyone will be prosecuted as an accessory to the global drug business.
everything has been lost before joining a sect, but if you have already lost everything, then why be afraid, it is called trust)
but you would not understand, you can believe in god but not in your fellow man)
I've already got mine back, so I'm not at a loss even if it all goes down at once
How's it going over there?
Don't take it as sarcasm or mockery, but I want to know if you want to open a real account on your exchange?