Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 38

New comment
 

hehe :)))

Daji: admin, в мета трэйде только биток организован?

safinaskar: Crambol, there's a chat history\ button at the bottom.

admin: Daji, we'll add the rest this week


 
sanyooooook:

hehe :)))

The next step is for the rest of the kitchens to start adding beats
 

Peeper

http://www.reddit.com/r/Bitcoin/comments/1nl58n/silkroad_domain_states_this_hidden_site_has_been/

SilkRoad domain states "This Hidden Site Has Been Seized" by numerous US Gov't Agencies : Bitcoin
  • 2013.10.02
  • www.reddit.com
Interesting things from the document so far: Cryptography was really good, and the complaint states that the TOR network makes it "practically impossible" to trace users. The tumbler worked. It "frustrates attempts to track transactions back to the blockchain and makes it practically impossible to trace users." There were 9 MILLION...
 
TheXpert:

Holy shit

http://www.reddit.com/r/Bitcoin/comments/1nl58n/silkroad_domain_states_this_hidden_site_has_been/

This is a gold mine, an El Dorado for investigators, how many cases they will solve and how many people they will convict)) There's not enough room.

It's a classic... gather a shitload of criminals in one place and wait.

 
The economic future of bitcoin in 10-20 years and beyond
Экономическое будущее биткойна через 10-20 лет и далее
Экономическое будущее биткойна через 10-20 лет и далее
  • habrahabr.ru
Я экономист. И по образованию и по профессии. Представляю вам список экономических вопросов среднесрочном(10+ лет) будущем биткойна и мои рассуждения. Вот вопросы которые интересуют меня: 1) Какой потолок цены биткойна если вся мировая экономика перейдет на него. И есть ли этот потолок. 2) Как быть с дефляцией и тем что биткойны делятся не...
 
Urain:
The economic future of bitcoin in 10-20 years and beyond

I am an economist. Both by training and profession.

Lies

 

Gentlemen, let's discuss the distortions in the glass. As yesterday in the screenshot, so today. Don't you think the volume skew is significant? What are your thoughts on this?

 
Heroix:

Gentlemen, let's discuss the distortions in the glass. Yesterday on the screenshot and today. Don't you think that the volume skew is significant? What are your thoughts on this?

It's normal for the markets to be pampered by the markets, and for the big guys to be thinner.

ZS: it is quite possible that this is a common bull trap

 
sanyooooook:
it's normal to pummel the marques and make the bids thinner so they don't run out of the market.

Do you think this is the handiwork of one MM algorithm?

 
Heroix:

Gentlemen, let's discuss the distortions in the glass. What's in the screenshot yesterday and what's today. Don't you think the volume skew is significant? What are your thoughts on this?

There are 2 large bids in the ask column, if you drop them the volumes even out.
1...313233343536373839404142434445...342
New comment