OK, I agree with everything, I'm stupid and just don't know how to use an alligator.
Not everyone understands how the three wagons shifted forward use non-linear dynamics and fractal geometry.
Can't you see the trend?
It's not fractal geometry in Alligator, and neither are non-linear dynamics. The dynamics there is linear. The alligator itself displays the trend condition similar to the ordinary candlestick + levels based on shifts.
Said in the manual:
The Alligator Technical Indicator is a combination of Balance Lines (Moving Averages) using fractal geometry and non-linear dynamics.
I'm not just ranting here. I respect Bashki, I respect multimaches too, but I don't understand why they need to move it into the future.
The point of fiddling with filtering is to minimize lag, if there is no lag, then a simple MACD is a grail, without any add-ons.
And what does alligator do? It shifts three masks, each one by more than half of its period. Why? The SMA lags by half a period, smoothed by less than a third, and why increase the lag by almost a period, adding more than half a period to a third?
Everyone is doing it the way he wants. I just don't understand the meaning of the shift.
zfs:
Can't you see the trend?
If you mean what I would see based on the alligator, then of course I would see a trend but with a big lag. Does only an alligator recognise such a formation? And why "don't you see" as if it's not the first question and I was arguing about the alligator's ability to recognise a played trend.
Someone made a mistake, it was meant to be used with Williams' fractal geometry, which implies the combination of nonlinear and linear dynamics accordingly.
Never mind, never mind. I have a technical degree and for me "non-linear dynamics" and "fractal geometry" are no more mysterious than Pythagoras' theorem and trigonometry. But except for colorful rhetoric in Williams' books I haven't seen any formalization of these concepts in the context of his indicators or TS algorithms.
I had an impression, that "fractal geometry" and "nonlinear dynamics" are used only for attracting neophytes and deafening uneducated people with scientific terminology. But probably it only seemed so to me, paranoid and conspiracy theorist.
And you're right!
Loonies in general are often right, take me for example... ;)
Not alone. There is no chaos theory out there.
Come on guys, it's a classic theory, all instruments characterise the market in one way or another. Doesn't it work? So there is a lot more that Williams forgot to tell, or maybe he deliberately omitted it, at least this theory can be used to build a new, modern strategy and earn on the market, like on other standard indicators, but in a slightly different plane of thinking.)